Keep it dry: Chattooga drybag

Made by American manufacturer Watershed Drybags, the versatile Chattooga drybag is perfect for the traveller looking for a tough and absolutely waterproof bag. With its superior quality construction, efficiency and durability, it’s worth the investment (there is also a Military line). The model tested here may be somewhat big for day-to-day motorcycling, though. For example, you could stuff it with a small tent, a sleeping bag and various other accessories. In my opinion, it is a fine size for water sports or quad. Smaller models that may be more practical for loading a two-wheeler are also available. The Ocoee seems like a good choice.

The Chattooga is made of a fabric coated with multiple layers of polyurethane that has five times the abrasion resistance of PVC, so it should last forever. The use of double- and triple-layer material at meeting points and stitch-free seams guarantee a very strong bond, built to last through the toughest conditions. Unlike many bags that zip, snap, or roll, this drybag uses a ZipDry system that has a lot of grip and forms an airtight and watertight seal. Once you’ve learned how to open the bag (use your hands and thumbs to form an S-shape with the seal and pull), you’re ready to fill it up!

The Chattooga also features rugged carrying handles and multiple compression straps. It’s got what it takes to be part of your finest adventures for a long time.

SPECIFICATIONS

Length: 30 in (76 cm) (filled and closed)

Width: 12 in (30.5 cm) (filled and closed)

Capacity rolled: 1,332 cu in (22 L)

Closure type: ZipDry

Opening size: 20 in (51 cm)

Weight: 6 lb (0.73 kg)

Available colours: orange, blue, coyote, black, multicam

Inflate/purge valve available to ease compression, at a cost Other models and accessories offered

$135 U.S.

Available online at Drybags.com and through dealers Distributed in Québec by Kayak Détail in Saint-Nicolas contact@kayakdetail.com

418-806-4662