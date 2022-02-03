Indian Scout “BAD” by Lord Drake Kustoms

“An Indian Scout tribute to the “King of Pop” by Lord Drake Kustoms”

This is the new “Indian Scout 240 Bobber BAD” by Lord Drake Kustoms, an Indian motorcycle transformation job carried out in his customization workshop in Spain and that is attracting the attention of all who see it, due to its impressive wheels (240 rear tire wide kit) and by its appearance in general

In the beginning, the owner of this custom bike had a totally different idea of ​​what we have done in this Scout transformed into a bobber style in our workshop specialized in modifications of Indian motorcycles… “The only thing that has remained of the idea original, is the installation of a 240 rear tire wide kit (Francisco Ali Manén himself, owner of Lord Drake Kustoms, tells us)

A brutal set of RC Components rims (the rear one is 240) and a solo hanging seat accompanied by a custom-made Indian bobber rear fender and the cut front fender have marked the style of the purest transformation of a bobber motorcycle.

The mini ape hang handlebar and the Ohlins shock absorbers for Indian Scout have given another important touch to this custom bike….and to top it off, small details such as the handcrafted license plate holder, the HP Corse exhaust tails, turn signals and a new Led headlight, grips and footrest etc Etc.

Finally, to make it more comfortable, a kit has been installed to delay the driver’s foot pegs, specific for the Scout models of the Indian brand.

Little by little the motorcycle customization project was changed to do something more than the installation of a 240 rear tire on an Indian motorcycle and almost the entire motorcycle has been modified; which has been given a few touches tribute to the “King of Pop”…Michael Jackson of whom the owner of this custom Indian Scout is a fan…..Hence the “MJ” logo with the crown on the rear fender or other details like the word “BAD” or a logo with the silhouette of the famous singer.

Two types of black have been combined in the painting of a motorcycle as characteristic as this: Gloss black for the outer areas of the lines and pearl black for the interior. All the pinstriping and the MJ logo have been painted in silver with colored glitter to recall the shine of the glove with precious stones that the singer wore…and that has dressed this “Indian Scout 240 Bobber BAD”.

This is the third Indian Scout modified by Lord Drake Kustoms, which is beginning to establish itself as one of the most outstanding Indian motorcycle customization companies and, above all, specializing in the installation of wide tire wheels kit on these new models of the Indian brand.

For more information, visit www.lorddrakekustoms.com.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms