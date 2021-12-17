New Katana by Suzuki announced!

The original Suzuki GSX1100S KATANA caused a sensation when it launched in 1981. It won the hearts of riders around the world and forever changed street motorcycle trends. The impact was so great, the KATANA continues to influence motorcycle designs even today.

Having poured its heart and soul into forging the original KATANA, Suzuki never lost its passion for the model. The legend of the KATANA lived on within the company as successive generations of designers and engineers anticipated the day they might get to work on new version.

Fast forward to the fall of 2017 when the KATANA 3.0 CONCEPT model was introduced at EICMA in Milan. Designed by famed motorcycle designer Rodolfo Frascoli and built by Engines Engineering, this new vision of a thoroughly modern KATANA sparked a fire in the hearts of all.

Listening keenly to the feedback from EICMA and excited about the potential demonstrated by the KATANA 3.0 CONCEPT, Suzuki felt this was the right time to introduce a thoroughly modern version of the legendary KATANA. Development began soon after, with a team of designers and engineers burning the midnight oil in Hamamatsu until satisfied they had brought together all the elements necessary to create a new legend with the 2020 KATANA.

Each of the styling features and performance components that distinguish the KATANA underwent many iterations to achieve the desired level of refinement and functional beauty. Overall, the development process came to closely resemble the arduous process of creating the Japanese sword from which the model’s name is derived.

Further honing of the 2022 KATANA puts an even finer edge on overall performance and riding pleasure. Updates include the introduction of advanced electronic controls and refinements that result in greater overall performance. Styling improvements highlighting its quality and distinctive good looks include cool new body colors suited to a superior street bike and new trim for functioning parts.

Product concept

The KATANA product concept is;

“Forging a New Street Legend”

The KATANA was developed to be a sporty-looking standard street motorcycle that takes lean, mean retro flair and evolves it to offer thoroughly modern styling and performance. Built to deliver the exciting ride one would desire in a current 1000cm3 class motorcycle, the KATANA is also designed to combine easy control over that power with a comfortable riding position. In paying due tribute to Suzuki’s legendary KATANA while updating both the looks and level of performance to a leading standard for today’s street scene, the KATANA reflects Suzuki’s ongoing commitment to fine craftsmanship and its willingness to sweat every detail to get them right.

Major features of the KATANA

Design features:

Cool new body colors and decorative trim for functional parts improve the look of distinctive quality (update)

Key mascot with the KATANA logo printed on the grip (new)

Sleek, sporty profile with sharp, sweeping lines gives the distinctive design of the legendary KATANA a totally modern look

Sharp front end and clean, taut-looking rear end

Distinctive LED headlight and LED front position lights design

Unique satellite rear fender extending from the swingarm

Suzuki logo decal inherited from the legendary 1980s KATANA

Two-tone seat designed for comfort and good looks

Custom black upswept muffler

Performance features:

High-performance 999 cm 3 liquid-cooled inline-four engine Inherited from the GSX-R1000 and custom-tuned for the street (update)

liquid-cooled inline-four engine Inherited from the GSX-R1000 and custom-tuned for the street (update) Ride-by-wire electronic throttle control system (new)

Custom 4-2-1 exhaust system (update)

Rubber-mounted floating handlebars (new)

Precision fuel injection system

Suzuki Exhaust Tuning (SET) system

Lightweight, compact and highly rigid aluminum frame

Lightweight, ruggedly braced aluminum swingarm

Fully adjustable Ø43mm (inner tube) KYB inverted front forks

Radial mount 4-piston Brembo front brake calipers

Controllability features:

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) (New)

Bi-directional Quick Shift System (New)

5-mode + OFF Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) (Update)

Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) (New)

Informative full-LCD instrumentation (Update)

Low RPM Assist

Suzuki Easy Start System

Tubeless Dunlop tires with an inner structure designed exclusively for the KATANA

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Comfortable upright riding position

