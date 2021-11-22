MV Agusta unveils new Rapido E-Kickscooter

The next addition to MV Agusta e-mobility line, in the Serie Oro version

MV Agusta is delighted to present its new Rapido Serie Oro electric kickscooter, the first of its kind bearing the colours of the company from Schiranna. After the successful launch of AMO, the first MV Agusta branded electric bicycle, RAPIDO is the new member of the company’s e-mobility family, a line of stylish, high-performing electric vehicles aimed at the growing crowds of sophisticated urban dwellers looking for a safer and more enjoyable way to commute and move around the city on a daily basis.

Inspired by the brand’s premium Serie Oro models, this version of the RAPIDO sports a refined, classic black/gold/red livery and features the most advanced materials and e-mobility technologies: Magnesium alloy frame; 10” tubeless front and rear “fat” tyres, dual hydraulic disc brakes; 48V 500W brushless electric motor generating up to 24Nm torque, a generous 50km autonomy and top speeds of nearly 40Km/h (locked at 25km/h for EU countries). RAPIDO can ride uphill on climbs of up to 14°, and riders have a choice of 4 power control modes: pedestrian, Eco, Comfort and Sport+. It also has a real, 4-inch LCD dashboard, acting as a control panel and a speedometer, that connects to the rider’s smartphone through a dedicated app.

Ratmir Sardarov, Head of MV Agusta Group e-mobility division, commented: “We use the same care and attention that traditionally go into our legendary motorcycles, in the hand-crafting of our electric bicycles and scooters. The new company’s architecture was specifically designed to foster an open process of mutual sharing of competencies at all levels of production and across the two companies, from design to shopfloor assembly. The quality and the level of performance of our e-mobility vehicles are the same we achieve in our traditional production of motorcycles. In that sense we can truly say that MV Agusta is also all about the Art of E-Mobility.”

The RAPIDO Serie Oro will be available for online sale first, then through MV Agusta’s dealers network. The recommended retail price, VAT included, stands at € 999, with early bird discounts at € 849 until Christmas or while supplies last.

Source: MV Agusta