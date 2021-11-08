Kawasaki Announces 2021 Team Green Winners

National Team Green Grand Prize of a KX or KLX motorcycle goes to Isabella Morgan. Regional title winners receive contingency awards.

Canadian Kawasaki Motors would like to congratulate all of the riders who took part throughout 2021 aboard Kawasaki KX and KLX motorcycles. Team Green participants competed in a nation-wide competition for the Team Green Grand Prize of a KX or KLX motorcycle, or a $5,000 parts and accessories credit.

Team Green riders were scored using their best six results from their season, with double points awarded for national events.

Grand Prize

We are happy to announce that Isabella Morgan is the 2021 Kawasaki Team Green Grand Prize winner and will receive her choice of Kawasaki KX or KLX. Morgan is sponsored by McKee Sport & Garden, a Kawasaki dealer in Delhi, Ontario.

Morgan scored five wins in the AMO Racing regional series at Gopher Dunes aboard her twin KX100s as well as a double-points-paying second position in her class at the Walton Transcan.

Antoine Poirier, and Brendan McKee, both of whom scored 1st place positions in each of the six regional events eligible for points finished second and third in the competition.

Regional Contingency Awards

Contingency credits were awarded to riders who finished in the top five positions in their respective regional series. These riders will receive contingency credits to use on Kawasaki units, parts, or accessories at their local dealer.

Riders who placed first in their series will receive $2,000, second earns $1,000, third $400, fourth $250, and fifth-place point finishers will receive $100 credit. Those contingency credits went to:

Abby Bergquist

SMA MX Series Ladies: 2nd place

Midwest Amateur MX Series Ladies: 2nd place

Challenge Quebec Junior Open 125-450: 3rd place

Challenge Quebec MX3 Junior: 3rd place

Antoine Poirier

SX QC Series Factory 9-14: 1st place

SX QC Series Junior: 1st place

Bentley Tondu

Midwest Amateur MX Series 85cc 12-16: 1st place

Midwest Amateur MX Series Supermini: 1st place

Blake Bransfield

Atlantic MX Series Intermediate GP: 4th place

Breckyn Smith

Midwest Amateur MX Youth B: 2nd place

Midwest Amateur MX Youth C: 1st place

Brendan McKee

SMA MX Series MX2 Intermediate: 1st place

SMA MX Series MX3 Intermediate: 1st place

Dylan Adams

SX QC Junior: 4th place

Challenge Quebec MX3 Junior: 4th place

Dylan Honig

SMA MX Series MX2 Junior: 1st place

SMA MX3 Junior: 1st place

Isabella Morgan

AMO Racing Girls 9-16: 1st place

AMO Racing Ladies: 2nd place

Joel Bergquist

SMA MX Series 85cc 7-11: 2nd place

Midwest Amateur MX Series: 85cc 7-11: 2nd place

Josh Bergquist

SMA MX Series 85cc 7-11: 3rd place

Midwest Amateur MX Series: 85cc 7-11: 4th place

Josh Penner

204 Grassroot MX Series: Open Pro: 2nd place

Kévin Samuel

SX QC Lites: 5th place

Leo Hickey

SCRC Series 65c: 1st place

SCRC Series 85cc: 5th place

SCRC Series Supermini: 4th place

Liam Dodds

Future MX Supermini: 2nd place

Ludovick Rivard

SXQC Supermini: 3rd place

SXQC Factory 9-14” 5th place

Challenge Quebec 85cc 7-11: 1st place

Challenge Quebec 85cc open: 4th place

Peyton Morningstar

AMO Racing 250 Intermediate: 1st place

AMO Racing Open Intermediate A: 1st place

Reyna Tiebs

ADRA Ladies JR: 1st place

Sterling Lofthouse

ADRA ProAM: 3rd place

National Contingency Award

The Walton Transcan event pays $1,000 for a title, $500 for second, then $250, $150, and $100 for third, fourth, and fifth. This amount will be issued in cash. Isabella Morgan was the only Team Green rider to score contingency at this event in 2021.

Isabella Morgan

Walton Transcan Girls 9-16: 2nd place

Thank you to all Kawasaki Team Green racers for your hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport of motocross and off-road racing. We look forward to seeing you back at the races in 2022.

Source: Kawasaki