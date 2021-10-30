 

Norton Motorcycles: First pictures of re-engineered V4SV superbike

Norton Motorcycles has revealed the first official pictures of the re-engineered V4SV – the most luxurious British superbike ever created.

True to its Isle of Man TT heritage, the re-engineered Norton V4SV has benefited from significant investment and testing during the last 12 months to deliver a quality luxury product befitting of the Norton name.

The V4SV is currently in the last engineering improvement phase. Each component has been repackaged and revised, none more-so than the in-house developed engine. The new Norton 1200cc V4 sits elegantly in its handcrafted aluminium tubed frame to deliver a blistering 185bhp.

With fully adjustable Ohlins front forks and a bespoke Norton Ohlins TTXGP adjustable rear shock, the V4SV is every bit the TT-inspired performance machine. The V4SV motorcycle is the first model to be shown since the brand was bought out of administration by TVS Motors.

Source: Norton Motorcycles

