The new Brutale 1000 Nürburgring by MV Agusta

The foolish idea of designing the most extreme Brutale ever, took life right in this legendary temple of speed, in the midst of blind brows, corners of whatever radius and difficulty. Spread over 20 km. Demanding acceleration and braking, full-time concentration, even fear. A further step beyond the limit. Once again. Pointing to the horizon.

MV Agusta Nürburgring is the ultimate frontier. That scratch of passion overwhelming rationality.

Based on the admired 1000 RR – Euro 5 compliant – and the impressive inline four-cylinder engine developing 208 hp, the MV Agusta Nürburgring is built in partnership with the historic German racetrack, a true icon of sporty riding at top levels, recognized all over the world.

Reduce weight, this is the priority. This means a particularly effective braking response as well as faster changes of direction. The most extreme Brutale ever stands out also for its dynamic performance, achieved thanks to significant interventions that focused on chassis and technical equipment.

Latest generation carbon rims, for example, developed in close collaboration with BST. In this version the billet hub is even lighter and rigid, thus improving the whole efficiency. The weight saved has therefore a double value because involved unsprung masses. Inertia decreases, with very sensitive effects when accelerating, and braking. Additionally, changing direction becomes even faster, more responsive and enjoyable.

An element that says a lot about the uniqueness of the MV Agusta Brutale Nürburgring is included in the rich and esoteric kit, available for each model: that’s the beautiful full titanium exhaust system, an offshoot of MV’s experience in SBK and built in collaboration with Arrow. Specifically, the standard 4-in-1 scheme has been replaced with a 4-in-2 technical choice (coupling cylinders 1-2 and 3-4), featuring a longer primary manifold, in order to set new torque values record. Then the exhaust continues with a single manifold and a single silencer, a solution which minimizes the overall weight and ensures maximum power. The kit includes the control unit with dedicated map.

Constant aerodynamic research has resulted in a small winglet: it has the appearance of a compact fairing, positioned in the headlight group area. It aims to increasing the charge on the front end at high speeds, contributing, together with others premium aerodynamic elements, to optimize driving dynamics. The kit includes other components, such as the exhaust cover and the passenger seat cover, both available in carbon fiber.

Lastly, MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring stands out for its specific metallic silver base which perfectly contrasts with Nürburgring red brushstrokes, developed on a completely original graphic base. A unique choice to celebrate the most extreme MV Agusta Brutale ever, offered in limited and numbered edition with a specific plate placed on the right air intake.

For all details about the new Brutale 1000 Nürburgring by MV Agusta, visit www.mvagusta.com.

Source: MV Agusta