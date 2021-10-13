Kawasaki announces 2022 line up

Canadian Kawasaki Motors is excited to announce new and returning street motorcycles for 2022.

New models for 2022 include the Z650RS, a retro-themed twist on the popular Z650, and the spectacular Z900RS SE featuring upgraded suspension, gold wheels, and striking Yellow Ball paint scheme. They will be joined by the Z900 SE featuring upgraded suspension, and a lowered version of the KLX230 dual sport, the KLX230 S.

They join a full fleet of returning models from the Ninja, Vulcan, Versys, Concours, Z, and W ranges, plus the previously announced KLX and KLR units. Today also marks the opening of the Ninja H2 ordering period, meaning customers can now secure their Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon or Ninja H2R.

NEW – 2022 Z650RS

What’s new:

– Z900RS-inspired retro design

– Relaxed ergonomics

– Cast spoke wheels

– Model-specific colours available

– Dual-gauge instrumentation with LCD multi-function screen

The newest 650 twin in the Kawasaki line-up is the Z650RS, a retro sport model that combines timeless good looks inherited from the Z900RS with a compact, easy-handling package that riders will love to enjoy daily.

Based on our popular Z650, the all-new Z650RS adds some retro flair and charm to the middleweight segment. It runs on a trusted 649cc parallel-twin, paired with a 6-speed transmission and an Assist & Slipper clutch. The 17-in cast wheels are shod in a set of in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.

The model was designed to be accessible with an 800 mm seat height, lightweight (187 kg) and easy to manoeuvre chassis, giving rookie and seasoned riders alike a new and delightfully retro option to consider.

NEW – 2022 Z900RS SE

What’s new:

– Striking new Yellow Ball paint scheme

– Matching gold accents

– High-spec brakes and suspension

With retro sport models enjoying great popularity, Kawasaki proudly offers another option for riders who prefer the timeless design and inherent beauty of traditional motorcycles.

For 2022, the head-turning Z900RS gets a high-spec SE variant equipped with performance suspension and brakes as well as a striking Yellow Ball paint scheme with vibrant gold accents.

At the front, the Z900RS SE receives a pair of semi-floating, 300 mm Brembo discs pinched by M4.32 monobloc, 4-piston calipers, a set up inspired by the Z H2. The rear-end is supported by an Öhlins S46 gas-charged shock with a horizontal back link.

NEW – 2022 Z900 SE

– High-spec brakes and suspension

The new Z900 SE ups the ante in the sport naked segment. In addition to the strong Sugomi styling, it also receives suspension and brake upgrades with a pair of semi-floating, 300 mm Brembo discs and M4.32 monobloc, 4-piston calipers at the front wheel, and an Öhlins S46 gas-charged shock at the back.

NEW – 2022 KLX230 S

What’s new:

– Low 830 mm seat

The KLX230 is now available in lower, more accessible version. While the standard KLX230 seat height stands at 885 mm (34.8”), the KLX230 S is over two inches lower at 830 mm (32.6”).

For all the details regarding our new and returning 2022 models, visit Kawasaki.ca.

Source: Kawasaki