SPORSTER “MARTINI” SCRAMBLER by Lord Drake Kustoms

“MARTINI” is the name of this customized Sportster Scrambler by Lord Drake Kustoms it is the first unit of a limited series of 10 units.

This scrambler motorcycle is not just any custom Harley Davidson, it is a completely transformed 883 Sportster that has resulted in a spectacular looking Harley scrambler.

At Lord Drake Kustoms we are lovers of the Sportsters models and they are Fran Manen’s (owner of LDK) favorite custom motorcycles when it comes to making a transformation, especially when it comes to making a cafe racer motorcycle or scrambler.

This Harley transformed, we started it in our motorcycle modification workshop, installing a biltwell bmx type handlebar and we have continued, modifying all the front suspension that has been adjusted in measurements and preload and the appearance has been improved with some fork shrouds.

In the rear suspension we have chosen to replace the original Harley Davidson shock absorbers with new ones scrambler shocks with air bottle. Subsequently we have cut the entire subframe, made the scrambler fendersin metal; We have kept the Sportster Penaut gas tank and made a custom scrambler seat.

To give it the finishing touch of the scrambler motorcycle we have installed BIG SPOKE wheels and Continental TKC 80 tires, which together with the handcrafted side number plates, the Tracker 2:1 exhaust system and the air filter have created the brutal look of this Sportster “Martini”

The name MARTINI, obviously comes from the theme of the paint, which is inspired by the graphics of the rally cars that carried the famous Italian brand of vermouth. This motorcycle paint job has been accompanied by black pieces painted with electrostatic powder paint and some details in red.

This is the unit 1 of 10 of a limited edition. This first unit will go to Germany and now Lord Drake Kustoms are taking orders for the other units that can be shipped worldwide. For more information, visit www.lorddrakekustoms.com.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms