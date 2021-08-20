Driftwood Theatre hits the road for the first R&R RALLY – As part of the Motorcycle Monologues in Southern Ontario

In lieu of their 2021 Bard’s Bus Tour, Driftwood Theatre will present Motorcycle Monologues, an eight-part travel documentary series airing on YouTube every Friday from August 13 – October 1, 2021. The Motorcycle Monologues will spotlight communities in Ontario that their popular Bard’s Bus Tour would normally visit including Pickering, Whitby, Bowmanville, Newcastle, Mississauga, Ingersoll, Kitchener, Caledon, Prince Edward County, Peterborough, Port Perry, and Toronto. Audiences can then interact with these communities as part of The Reconnect and Rediscover (R&R) Rally, modelled after an old-school car rally.

In the Motorcycle Monologues, Driftwood Theatre Artistic Director Jeremy Smith embarks on a unique two-wheeled journey across southern Ontario, fusing together motorcycling, documentary storytelling, and Shakespeare. Together with the accompanying R&R Rally, the Motorcycle Monologues weaves a compelling narrative about the journey to reconnect with all that was missed during the COVID pandemic.

The R&R Rally participants are encouraged to visit the communities featured in the Motorcycle Monologues between August 16 – October 15 to document their own adventures through a variety of challenges and discovery activities. For each town visited by the Motorcycle Monologues, a variety of local businesses and landmarks are used as locations for fun and creative challenges. These challenges range from photo-ops to wine-tasting to monologue-writing and more, and are meant to encourage Ontarians to truly engage with the people and small businesses that make up these communities.

Rally participants can download the official Driftwood R&R Rally Passport from the Driftwood website, to be used as inspiration for their adventures. The Passport contains detailed information related to the Rally challenges, all of which are packaged into different “tours” that are tailored to different interests. So, whether its antique stores, breweries, sweet treats, or entertainment for young families, the R&R Rally has something for everyone!

A draw will be held on October 15 for the R&R Rally Prize Pack, generously compiled from the local businesses visited on the Motorcycle Monologues tour. Prizes include T-shirts, ice cream, gift certificates, and more. To enter the draw, participants must complete a challenge from the Rally and then post a photo of it to either Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtag #DriftwoodRnR. Each post counts as one entry – although some challenges offer bonus entries! Participants can also submit entries by email to RnRRally@driftwoodtheatre.com.

Visit driftwoodtheatre.com for more information, and to download the official Rally Passport.

Driftwood Theatre brings accessible, live, outdoor theatre across Ontario with contemporary Canadian takes on Shakespeare. Whether it’s Shakespeare or contemporary Canadian playwrights, Driftwood produces professional theatre that reflects a uniquely Canadian experience.

Driftwood Theatre’s

Rediscover and Reconnect (R&R) Rally

August 9 – October 15, 2021

driftwoodtheatre.com/see/rr-rally

Hashtag: #DriftwoodRnR

Driftwood Theatre’s

Motorcycle Monologues

Airing on YouTube every Friday

August 13 – October 1, 2021

youtube.com/DriftwoodTheatre

driftwoodtheatre.com/see/motorcycle-monologues

Hashtag: #motorcyclemonologues