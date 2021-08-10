Ducati Homologates Panigale V4 Range For Canadian Superbike Championship

Ducati is delighted to announce its three Superbike class contenders – the Panigale V4, Panigale V4 S and Panigale V4 R – have been homologated to compete in Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK) from the 2022 season onwards.

Already a force in the WorldSBK, MotoAmerica, British, Italian, and Australian Superbike Championships, the Ducati Panigale V4 platform will be homologated to compete in two CSBK classes —the premier Pro Superbike Feature class and the Amateur Superbike class.

The unique rule set applied to CSBK, whereby a superbike machine is permitted to race if it produces up to 200 rear wheel horsepower on the Official Series Dynojet dyno and weigh no less than 360 lb after finishing qualifying and racing. This will allow the admission of the Panigale V4 R as well as the larger 1103 cc V4 and V4 S into the championship.

This offers potential teams the chance to join the Ducati family with a broader selection of racing motorcycles than any other manufacturer currently competing in the series.

Ducati has a proud history in the Canadian Superbike Championship, dating back to the late 1970s with Marco Mancini, Frank Mrazek and David Fleming, who competed with the 750 SS and 900 SS models.

In the early 1990s, Canadian legend Pascal Picotte and the Fast By Ferracci squad used a Ducati 888 to capture five National wins between 1992 and 1993. Three years later, in 1995, Jeff Sneyd piloted Bar Hodgson’s ex-Fast By Ferracci Ducati 888 to a National win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Mosport).

The last homologated Ducati to run in the CSBK was the iconic 999 in 2004, piloted by two-time series champion Michael Taylor for the Z1 organization. As such, it’s been a long time between champagne for Ducati in the Canadian Superbike Championship, and with the increasingly competitive nature of the series and the passionate support from Canadian Ducatisti, the Bologna factory is ready to do battle in the series once again.

Jason Chinnock – Chief Executive Officer, Ducati North America

“Ducati has a rich racing heritage throughout the world and it is exciting for us to spread this tradition into Canada by joining the Canadian Superbike series,” said Chinnock. “Canada has always been a valued market for Ducati globally and this investment in racing will bring our Ducati owners and fans together to cheer on the teams. We look forward to seeing Ducati teams get back on the track and competing for the championship.”

Colin Fraser—Owner, Canadian Superbike Championship

“We are very proud of our history in the Canadian Superbike Championship and Ducati is a global player whose participation in the series is very important to us,” Fraser said. “Our series dates back to 1978 and Ducati was a major player back then, and we strongly believe more manufacturers and competition is always better for everyone involved. There are many reasons people will choose a particular motorcycle, be it commercial loyalty, sponsor, shop or distributor affiliation, and I believe with Ducati’s success in Superbike competition across the world, it brings a new element to the CSBK Championship and increases the potential competitive choices for riders wishing to compete.”

Source : www.ducati.com