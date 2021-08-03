Save the date : International Norton Association Rally – September 6 to 10, 2021

BC Vintage Rally is a go! The Okanagan Chapter of the Westcoast British Motorcycle Owners Club will be hosting the International Norton Owners Association (INOA) Nortorious 2 Rally in Lumby, in British Columbia from September 6 to 10, 2021. Organizing a rally in a constantly changing public health situation has been more than a little challenging but responding the pent-up demand, riders from both sides of the border will be meeting in Lumby in September. Rally participant get to enjoy great roads, technical sessions, bike games, contests, social events and networking to further the appreciation and promotion of Norton motorcycles. Centred on the Lumby Lions campground attendees can be assured of a warm welcome from the community.

The Rally is open to all who appreciate classic motorcycles – you do not have to own a Norton.

Further details including the full schedule and registration details can be found at www.nortonrally.com.

Early registration is encouraged and online registration will end on the 25 Aug.

Photo Credit: Lumby Rally in 2010, Robert Smith.