Indian Motorcycle Racing and Reigning SuperTwins Champion Briar Bauman take first place at Port Royal Half-Mile

Bauman Extends Points Lead to 45 with Third Win of Season; Indian Motorcycle Privateer Brandon Price & Wrecking Crew Rider Jared Mees Round Out Podium.

Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, and reigning Mission SuperTwins Champion Briar Bauman captured his third win of the 2021 American Flat Track season. Alongside Bauman, Indian Motorcycle privateer Brandon Price and Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees rounded out the podium, finishing second and third respectively.

Fans attending the inaugural Port Royal Half-Mile witnessed an exciting close to the SuperTwins Main, as Bauman and Price battled for the win. Starting from the second row, Bauman found a line on the track that gave him an edge, as he methodically made his way to the front of the pack. With just two laps remaining, Bauman came out of his high line, carried his momentum past Price, and led the remaining laps past the checkered flag.

“This was a big win for Briar, as he again reminded us all why he’s the two-time defending champion,” said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing, Service & Technology. “After Mees edged him out in the Semi, Briar came into the Main knowing he had some ground to make up. His determination and precision on the high line truly exemplified his racing prowess.”

Coming off his last win at the Lima Half-Mile, Bauman’s back-to-back wins also mark seven consecutive podiums, having only missed the box at the season opener in Volusia. With 164 total points, Bauman sits atop the season leaderboard with a 45-point lead. Indian Motorcycle privateer Brandon Robinson sits in second with 139 points, while Mees is in third with 133.

With eight races remaining, the 2021 AFT season will continue August 13-14 in Weedsport, NY, for the Mission Foods New York Short Track presented by Mad Max Indian Motorcycle. For more information on Indian Motorcycle Racing, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.