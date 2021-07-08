Leovince: now available in Canada through Parts Canada

Parts Canada takes great pride in bringing the best motorcycle after market brands to our Canadian Powersport industry, and we are very proud to announce that Parts Canada is now the exclusive Canadian distributor for the world renowned, premium exhaust manufacturer, LeoVince.

With humble beginnings in Turin, Italy in 1954, LeoVince has grown to manufacturing a wide variety of street exhaust systems from their fully equipped, state of the art R&D facility and their 15,000 sqm factory with advanced manufacturing technologies. LeoVince is hands-on with all phases of their manufacturing, ensuring every part meets the high standards that have been developed, partially from years of involvement with Moto GP and other high-level, international race teams. Their experience of over 60 years of developing and manufacturing fine exhaust systems is a testament to their value of tradition and is a guarantee of their competence. Their main goal; customer satisfaction.

Roberto Morone, LeoVince CEO states: “For LeoVince signing the distribution contract with Parts Canada, in exclusivity for the Canadian territory, is certainly a very important step, and we’re all very proud and satisfied for having reached such an agreement. The partnership with Parts Canada is the natural consequence of the long and solid collaboration we have since 2014 with our exclusive distributor Parts Unlimited in the U.S and since 2019 with Parts Europe in Europe as well. Parts Unlimited and Parts Europe are helping us making the name of LeoVince in the United States and Europe with outstanding results and we are sure to be able to replicate the same success with Parts Canada. Parts Canada is one of the main players in the motorcycle market and I am sure it will increase the presence of the LeoVince brand throughout the Canadian territory.”

James Danyluk, President of Parts Canada adds, “We’re very happy to be working with LeoVince and know the years of experience and depth of development they have as a company are key to what will be a great success story here in Canada. LeoVince has an excellent reputation and we’re proud that they are trusting that reputation with Parts Canada, as we join our counterparts at Parts Europe and Parts Unlimited with distribution of LeoVince.”

Parts Canada is committed to bringing only the best of the best to Canadian motorcycle retailers, and you can be sure that your experience with LeoVince will be an excellent one.