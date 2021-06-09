Kawasaki announces new and returning 2022 off-road models

2022 KX112 sets new youth competition standards

Kawasaki is happy to announce its 2022 off-road two and four-wheel vehicles lineup, including the introduction of a newcomer to its off-road competition motorcycle line, the 2022 KX112.

This year, the all-new KX112 ups the performance ante on the youth competition front. In addition to a new 112cc engine, the 2022 KX112 also gets an updated 6-speed transmission as well as redesigned bodywork for improved airflow and ergonomics. For 2022, Kawasaki also updated its popular KX85 with the same 6-speed transmission updates as the KX112 as well as new shrouds.

The rest of the KX family carries over and is ready for yet another season of competition. The 2022 KX450X and KX250X introduced last year remain class-leading cross-country warriors. Armed with an 18-inch rear wheel, skid plate, and side stand, the KX450X and KX250X are ready to take on any terrain you put them on.

Their motocross-focused counterparts, the KX450 and KX250, come competition-ready with electric start that gets you back in the race quickly, adjustable handlebar and footpegs, and three plug-and-play power modes.

Last but certainly not least is the KX65, back in 2022 with its capable 64cc single that is accessible for competition riders of any age.

NEW – 2022 Kawasaki KX112

– Bigger 112cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine (up from 99cc)

– New, stronger, 6-speed transmission

– Redesigned shrouds for improved cooling and optimized ergonomics

The KX112 produces 5% more peak power than its predecessor. It also features revised carburettor settings, piston profile, and port timing to ensure reliable and durable performance. The engine is paired with an updated six-speed transmission for increased durability and clean, crisp shifting.

Factory-style shrouds not only contribute to improving the engine’s cooling but they have also been designed with ergonomics in mind to make the KX112 accessible to a wider range of competition riders.

In addition to the new bodywork, the KX112 is equipped with standard Dunlop MX33 tires and a 6-position adjustable handlebar.

NEW – 2022 Kawasaki KX85

– Redesigned bodywork with new shrouds

– New six-speed transmission

– Standard Dunlop MX33 tires

Like the new KX112, the KX85 also receives significant factory-style bodywork upgrades with new shrouds that serve double-duty and improve cooling and ergonomics for taller riders. It also gets a new set of Dunlop tires designed to improve performance, grip, and durability.

The impressive 85cc two-stroke motor is paired with a new six-speed transmission that improves durability and shift feel.

Our competition range is now more diversified than ever thanks to the addition in recent years of low and tall variants to suit a wider range of riders.

The KLX300R play bike comes powered by a proven 292cc engine and equipped with a race-inspired lightweight perimeter frame, full-size wheels, and adjustable ergonomics.

The KLX230R has been joined by a the KLX230R S. “S” stands for short which means a lower seat height to make this entry-level full-size play bike even more welcoming for younger riders. As for the KLX140R and KLX110R, they come in taller variants to help younger riders find the perfect match.

2022 KLR650 Range Expands

The previously announced KLR650 gains a fourth variant ahead of its arrival in dealerships. A non-ABS version of the 2022 KLR650 Adventure joins the KLR650 Adventure ABS, KLR650 ABS and KLR650 non-ABS models.

For complete details on all of Kawasaki’s new and returning 2022 off-road vehicles, visit Kawasaki.ca.

Let the good times roll.