Indian Motorcycle Racing’s FTR750 sweeps podium at Chicago Half-Mile

Indian Wrecking Crew Rider Briar Bauman Sits Atop Leaderboard Following First Win of 2021;

Indian Privateer Jared Vanderkooi & Factory Rider Jared Mees Finish Second and Third, Respectively

Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, and two-time defending Grand National Champion Briar Bauman secured the top spot in the season’s standings following the factory rider’s first win of the 2021 season. The win also marked the third of the season for Indian Motorcycle. Joining Bauman on the Chicago Half-Mile podium were Indian Motorcycle privateer Jared Vanderkooi and Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees, who finish second and third respectively.

Within the first several minutes of the Main, five riders battled at the front of the pack – routinely swapping positions as each pushed for separation. Following a red-flag restart, Bauman made an impressive move to gap Mees for the lead. From there, Bauman continued to run a smooth race as Vanderkooi and Mees battled for second.

“After being rained out in Texas, it’s exciting to return with such an action-packed Main,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology & Service for Indian Motorcycle. “With five riders battling at the front of the pack, it was anybody’s race. But Briar stayed focused and took full advantage of the restart and earned his place at the top of the box.”

Through four races, Bauman sits atop the leaderboard with 77 points. Vanderkooi and Mees are each tied with the third most points of 63, while Indian Motorcycle privateer Brandon Robinson rounds out the top five with 62 total points.

The 2021 AFT season continues June 18-19 with the Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma City OKC Mile doubleheader. For more information on Indian Motorcycle Racing, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.