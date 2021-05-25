Vespa a winner at the prestigious Webby Awards

IN ITS 75TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR, VESPA RECEIVES THE AWARD FOR BEST WORLDWIDE WEBSITE IN THE “CAR SITES & CAR CULTURE” CATEGORY

NOW AT THEIR XXV EDITION, THE WEBBY AWARDS ARE THE LEADING WEBSITE AWARD PROGRAM

Vespa has celebrated its 75th anniversary and production of 19 million scooters by winning a prestigious Webby Award in the “Websites and Mobile Sites: Car Sites & Car Culture” category for the Vespa.com website.

Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), the leading international organisation rewarding excellence on the Internet, the Webby Awards have been described as “Internet’s highest honour” by the New York Times.

The 25th edition of the Webby Awards saw the presentation of some 13,500 candidacies, from more than 70 countries, which together collected more than 2.2 million votes.

“Vespa.com sets a new standard in innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “This award recognises the ability, ingenuity and international vision of the Piaggio Group, of which the Vespa brand is a part.”

Vespa.com is an interactive content platform deploying state-of-the-art technologies to cover the brand’s various editorial requirements: from an institutional presence to the presentation of lifestyle content, with a strong focus on accessibility. Vespa.com is based on a design system aimed at giving the brand worldwide exposure in more than 50 countries; it provides more than 10 customer-oriented services, including a product configurator, dealer services and test rides, and was created with the support of the Openmind agency.

The members of the Webby Awards jury are world-famous communication and entertainment experts, including Mitchell Baker (Chair and CEO of Mozilla Corporation), Paola Antonelli (Senior Curator at the MOMA), Shereen Marisol Meraji (NPR’s Code Switch), Tiffany Rolfe (Global Chief Creative Officer of R/GA), Vinton Cerf (an American IT expert, one of the “fathers of the Internet”), D-Nice (a DJ and founder of the Quarantine Club), Desus Nice (co-host of Desus & Mero on Showtime), Michael Aragon (SVP of Content at Twitch), Richard Ting (Senior Director of Product Design at Twitter) and the founders of Verzuz, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.