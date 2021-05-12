Yamaha Motor Canada Announces Marketing Team Changes

Yamaha Motor Canada is pleased to announce the following changes within its marketing team, effective immediately:

Each team member will oversee all marketing responsibilities related to their specific product groups, as well as work closely with Yamaha’s product specialists and sales teams on new product announcements, model launches and market outreach materials.

A lifelong marine and powersports enthusiast with three years under his belt as a member of Yamaha’s marketing team, Cody McGhee brings his varied experience with the company and a passion for outdoor recreation to his new role as Marketing Coordinator – Marine & Special Markets. Cody’s driven just about every product Yamaha has to offer and never lets a day pass by where he can enjoy a boat or ATV ride with family and friends.

Cody passes the baton to Chris Jarrett, who has been Yamaha’s Parts & Accessories Marketing Coordinator for just over a year. He moves into the role of Marketing Coordinator – ATV, ROV & Snowmobile, and will work as a part of Yamaha’s North American Snowmobile Team. Chris grew up enjoying the outdoors at the family cottage in Northern Ontario. With a particular passion for snowmobiling, Chris has explored trails all over Ontario and Quebec – and is excited for where his new role will take him next!

Justin Balkos spent several years learning the ropes at Yamaha as a summer student before graduating and joining the company’s events team three years ago. He now takes on a new challenge stepping in as Marketing Coordinator – Motorcycle & OPE. Justin’s passion for anything with two wheels started with his younger years spent in MX. But not every day can be a summer race day, so the rest of the year Justin fills his need for adventure with snowmobiles, boats and ATVs.

Yamaha is also currently recruiting for the role of Marketing Coordinator – After Sales. The successful candidate will oversee all marketing functions relating to Service, Parts & Accessories, and Yamaha Financial Services, and focus on developing and leading Yamaha’s e-commerce marketing strategy. A detailed job description can be found at www.yamaha-motor.ca/en/careers.