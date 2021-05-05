MV Agusta relaunches the American market

with a new brand strategy to develop its business in the United States, Canada and LATAM.

MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. and its subsidiary, MV Agusta USA LLC, have created a new brand strategy to fully develop the brand’s potential in this region. MV Agusta USA LLC will be led by Christian Henderson, who will set out to expand the brand’s range of services and competences on offer, enhancing customer experience and strengthening dealer support.

Christian Henderson, a US motorcycle industry established professional, joined the MV Agusta USA team as Managing Director AMERICAS on May 3rd, 2021. Christian acquired extensive knowledge of the dealer business with key motorcycle brands, will lead the global MV Agusta change in the American market.

The MV Agusta AMERICAS team will be concentrating on increasing its presence and brand awareness in the United States, Canada and LATAM, with the goal of establishing MV Agusta as the premier quality brand in all aspects of the business. In particular, the focus will be on the development of a premium support network, the application of the latest business technology, and the launch of exciting new products and services to create a thrilling customer experience.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. commented: “Reinforcing our presence in such an important market as the AMERICAS is a key part of our strategic plan. I am glad Christian is leading our US operation, as he brings a wealth of experience and forward-thinking, one-step-ahead leadership to the team, on top of his passion for motorcycles. I am confident Christian will succeed on his new path and I wish him every luck.”

Christian Henderson, Managing Director AMERICAS, said: “It is with great pleasure that I join the MV Agusta team. I will bring to bear my years of experience in the industry, both from the dealer and the OEM perspectives. In order to further propel this iconic brand to new heights in the Americas, my focus will be on increasing brand awareness and strengthening the overall premium experience for both MV Agusta customers and our dealer network. My goal is for MV Agusta to become the premier brand in each of our dealerships while remaining premium and aspirational.”