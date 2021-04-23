Indian Motorcycle partners with International Female Ride Day to empower women to “Just Ride! ”

15th-Annual Global Event Encourages Women to Join the Movement on Saturday, May 1; Indian Motorcycle Leverages Global Network to Reach Female Riders Around the World

Indian Motorcycle is once again joining forces with International Female Ride Day® (IFRD), a globally synchronized ride day celebrating women riders and their passion for riding. The 15th-annual event returns to the first Saturday, May 1, on six continents in over 120 countries. This year’s theme, #FocusFemaleForward, emphasizes the goals of IFRD, including encouraging new women to ride while shining a light on the diverse participation of women already riding motorcycles.

Since its inception, International Female Ride Day has shone a spotlight on women riders and the female powersports arena. Over the last decade, female ridership has increased significantly, and the momentum generated on this one day, is needed to continue advancing the future of motorcycling and powersports for women.

“It’s exciting to have the support of Indian Motorcycle, and team up to encourage even more women to join the movement,” said Vicki Gray, IFRD Founder. “This year, women around the world will be active, riding in celebration, unity and support of the female riding community more than ever before. No matter the vehicle, riding continues to be an exhilarating, liberating and a fulfilling activity for women of all skill levels. The female riding community continues to expand every year, and this is our day to celebrate.”

“Every day, scores of women put on their helmet and point their ride towards an open road, mountain or trail,” said Pam Kermisch, Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer. “IFRD is about taking a moment to celebrate how incredible that sisterhood is while encouraging female riders to bring along other women in their lives to share in the riding experience. We believe in uplifting the voices of our female riders across the powersports industry. Helping female ridership flourish and creating a sense of community is important for women, as well as the powersports community.”

Participation in IFRD is easy— “Just Ride!” Women around the world can celebrate the day by simply getting outside to ride their motorcycle or powersports vehicle, no matter the distance or whether riding solo or with friends and family. Riders can also take part in the digital celebration by sharing photos of their rides on social media using the hashtags #IFRD2021, #FocusFemaleForward and #InternationalFemaleRideDay.

In addition, Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the country will celebrate IFRD with their local riding community. All dealers will be offering free Indian Motorcycle-IFRD co-branded neck gaiters, while many dealers around the country are coordinating group rides on May 1. Riders should call or visit their local dealer for more information.

No matter how or where you ride, Indian Motorcycle and IFRD encourage safe riding practices. Wear appropriate safety gear, perform pre-ride vehicle checks and follow local and CDC guidelines for social distancing to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Riders participating in IFRD can proudly wear IFRD branded apparel and show off the official IFRD logo on their social handles or on their vehicles. Visit the IFRD website to learn more, including ways to participate, helpful tips for preparing your ride and photo inspirations from previous years.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.com.