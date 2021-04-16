Enginehawk’s mission to revolutionise motorcycle gear

On 27 April, 11 insane jackets will be released with 6 leather and 4 textile options.

The brand behind the mission.

Built by the founders and creators of Ruroc helmets. They quoted “We couldn’t find CE approved apparel we wanted to wear, and neither could our riders. So we created Enginehawk to revolutionise the industry and completely redefine what it can be. Our mission is to save lives, on and off the bike and make kick ass gear”.

The team behind the hawk.

To revolutionise the motorcycle apparel industry, they needed to do things differently. They’ve taken the best engineering minds from motorsports and combined them with the most creative designers and garment technicians from the fashion industry.

Enginehawk’s duty protect.

“We will never make motorcycle apparel that isn’t fully safety certified to the highest standards. All of our garments pass CE and CA certifications, and are made with materials that are abrasion and tear resistant”. Enginehawk partner with SAS-TEC to create world-leading armour protection.

Developing gear with the riders.

Enginehawk’s task is to revolutionise the motorcycle industry. And they need you, the riders to do it with them. They believe in listening to the riding community to make better gear. Enginehawk’s promise is to put the rider at the front and centre of the product development. The motorcycling community is the best in the world.

For more information, visit www.enginehawk.com.