2022 Honda Grom Features Bold, Easily Customizable Design

All-new Grom joined by updated CB1000R and NC750X, as well as returning ADV150

American Honda today announced new versions of three models, as well as the returning ADV150, demonstrating the company’s commitment to a fun, well-rounded on-road lineup. The announcement is headlined by the Grom, as the hugely fun miniMOTO model gets a thorough makeover for the 2022 model year. Introduced in some markets last fall and now bound for the U.S., the third-generation Grom is influenced by Honda’s “fresh and fun” design theme. Striking new bodywork facilitates customization, while a peppy new engine features fifth gear, for added performance across a wide range of riding situations. Not lost in the redesign are the Grom’s amazing gas mileage, low operating and maintenance costs, attention to detail and Honda’s legendary reliability.

An updated 2021 CB1000R builds on its Neo Sports Café looks with a more aggressive stance and blacked-out appearance, while the venerable 2021 NC750X benefits from practical and performance-minded updates. Meanwhile, the returning 2022 ADV150 boasts the same performance as before, but with a new look thanks to its Candy Rose Red color scheme.

“With 750,000-plus units sold worldwide, the Grom has spawned an impressive subculture of fun-seekers, while also supporting a healthy aftermarket of accessories and performance parts,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Advertising, Experiential and Sports at American Honda. “This model has always been all about fun, and this all-new version’s easy customization and increased comfort should only help spark continued growth of that passionate Grom community. We look forward to seeing how riders and the aftermarket enjoy this popular model.”

The 2022 Honda Grom and ADV150, and the 2021 Honda NC750X and CB1000R will be in dealers in May.

2022 Grom

The Grom rounds an important corner this year, the iconic miniMOTO model emerging from its extensive makeover as a more refined, easily customizable machine. A more-efficient engine now has a fifth gear for increased versatility, while a flatter seat accommodates varying rider heights. The fuel capacity is increased from 1.45 gallons to 1.59, for added fun between stops, and a full-featured LCD display makes it easy to take it all in. A special SP color option has stylish graphics and a yellow shock spring, plus a gold finish for the wheels, brake calipers and fork. An ABS version is available as well.

Colors Grom: Queen Bee Yellow; Matte Black Metallic Grom SP: Pearl White Grom ABS: Candy Blue

MSRP Grom: $3,399 Grom SP: $3,499 Grom ABS: $3,599

2021 NC750X

An exciting blend of practical- and performance-minded features increase the NC750X’s capabilities for 2021. Already applauded for its versatility, the model’s engine now has more power, plus a higher redline and revised gearbox ratios for exciting response at low rpm. Throttle-by-wire opens the door to three riding modes and a refined Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system, while also helping the bike maintain its standout fuel efficiency. Paired to these performance gains is an all-new frame and sharper styling, plus practical improvements like a larger up-front storage compartment, 30 mm lower seat height, more-protective windscreen and LED lighting. Available in both manual-transmission and DCT versions.

Color: Grand Prix Red

MSRP NC750X: $8,199 NC750X ABS: $8,999

2021 CB1000R Black Edition

Honda’s CB1000R is engineered to stand out from the crowd, its designers having moved away from the supersport-derived big-naked formula and focused instead on a well-rounded package that blends form and function. That approach continues for 2021, the CB1000R featuring a tighter, sleeker design and more aggressive stance, along with revised settings for a smoother power delivery. New, eye-catching features include a 5-inch, thin-film-transistor (TFT) display, reshaped headlight, restyled wheels and a USB charging socket under the seat. The model’s name also gets a “Black Edition” suffix to match the blacked-out components, and it also features a wind screen, passenger-seat cover and quick shifter.

Color: Graphite Black

MSRP: $12,999

2022 ADV150

The Honda ADV 150 is proof that scooters can be more than capable city commuters. Fully embracing Honda’s “City Adventure” concept, which has spawned rugged-yet-capable scooters, this lightweight, compact model pairs practical features like an automatic transmission, two-stage adjustable windscreen and under-seat storage with rugged styling that inspires fun backroads adventures. For model-year 2022, there’s also a new color option.

Color: Candy Rose Red

Pricing: $4,299

