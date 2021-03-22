Discover the Atlas 3Evolution

On 26 March, Ruroc launch their brand new Atlas 3.0 range. An entire ground-up redesign of their best-selling helmet, covered in 16 insane artworks. It’s Protection Re-Engineered, taken to a whole new level.

ATLAS 3.0 UPGRADES

TAKE IT TO THE EDGE – The all new edge-to-edge visor. Insane clarity and detail. See the road like never before. Now with more colors options than ever.

NEW DEMIST POSITION – A little air makes a big difference. Atlas 3.0 has a whole new visor step. It’s Pinlock ready so you’ll never have issues with fogging ever again.

OPEN IT UP – Atlas 3.0 has one of the largest field-of-views on the market. See more of your ride than ever.

QUIETER – Removing the visor cover has improved aerodynamics, and therefore reduced wind noise dramatically.

SMOOTHER – Enjoy a smoother ride and less turbulence at high speeds with the new Atlas 3.0.

NEW PREMIUM LINER – Completely re-designed internal comfort liner and cheek pads. Integrated beautifully into the helmet, it gives next level thermal protection and breathability.

MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY -Made from a double face fabric that combines the strength of polyamide, that boosts evaporation, and polyester, that allows moisture to be transferred away.

INTEGRATED EMERGENCY RELEASE – Improved emergency-release cheek pads allow safe and simple removal in the event of an accident. We hope you never have to use this feature, but it’s there if you ever do.

STREAMLINED VISOR MECHANISM – IMPROVED SAFETY -The visor mechanism thickness has been reduced by 25% freeing up more space for EPS resulting in an even safer helmet. PROTECTION IN THE DETAIL – We live by the mantra of ‘Protection Re-Engineered’, so much so we’ve engraved it proudly into the mechanism’s side screw.

RE-ENGINEERED SEAL – BESPOKE FIT FOR EVERY SIZE – The new seal further reduces water and wind ingress and provides an even quieter and more comfortable ride. NEW VISOR LOCK – The old locking pin has been replaced with a precision engineered polycarbonate locker, so there’s no longer a hole in the visor itself, further improving the sealing and wind noise.

9 NEW VISOR COLOURS – Customising your Atlas 3.0 has never been easier. Select from nine wraparound visors, including brand new Chrome and Pink iridescent options. Swapping out takes less than 30 seconds, making it easy to match your visor to the conditions.

T-300 CARBON FIBRE – Kicks fibre-glass. Every ATLAS 3 is made from T-300 carbon fibre, the strongest and lightest material available. Passing both ECE + DOT ratings at only 1.4kg! RIDER TO PILLION COMMS – It’s easier than ever to talk to your passenger whilst riding. The Shockwave audio system now comes with this new functionality as standard.

TUNE INTO THE ROAD – Every Atlas 3.0 helmet is compatible with our new Shockwave bluetooth audio system. Plug into your favourite tunes, take calls and now use Rider to Pillion comms. It fits seamlessly into the back of your Atlas helmet, without compromise on the style or aerodynamics of your setup. And it’s now easier than ever to install, with integrated cable routing and magnetic fitment!

ERGONOMICS REDEFINED – Buttons are now x3 larger, making it easier than ever to control your Shockwave, even with gloves on.

THE PERFECT FIT, EVERY SIZE -Introducing the new XS shell. The Atlas now has 3 shell sizes, meaning better fit, proportions and safety across all sizes.

EXPLORE THE NEW RANGE. Our team of in-house artists took inspiration from all over the globe, from different centuries and different universes to create this range. The Atlas 3.0 is available in 16 insane designs. Who will you become?

For more information about Atlas 3.0, visit www.ruroc.com/atlas-3.