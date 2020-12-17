All new SHOEI RF-1400

SHOEI Safety Helmet Corp is excited to announce the arrival of the all-new RF-1400 to North America.

Kaizen is a Japanese term that means “continuous improvement” and inspires the change-for-the-better approach to everything we do here at SHOEI. It is this time-tested, respected philosophy that drives our constant progression in all aspects of helmet design and development, no matter how large or small the incremental improvements. With kaizen principles always at the forefront, we believe that The Evolution of Perfection is a fitting tagline for the longest-standing, most decorated full-face helmet model in the SHOEI lineup, the RF.

The process of improving is a constant evolution, and with a world-class team of designers and engineers leading the charge, we pushed our resources and technologies to the brink, utilizing our state-of-the-art wind tunnel facility, extensive array of proprietary materials, and the industry’s most stringent quality assurance practices to develop the all-new RF-1400. SHOEI’s lightest and most compact SNELL-approved full-face helmet model, the RF-1400 has evolved the pursuit of perfection to the next level.

Design Concept

Evolved design, functionality and performance over its predecessor

Wind tunnel-tested and refined aerodynamics and ventilation performance

Compact, aerodynamic shell shape with integrated spoiler

SHOEI’s lightest SNELL-approved full-face helmet model

All-new shield and base plate system for optimized visibility and performance

Noise-reduction technology reduces unwanted wind and road noise

Source : SHOEI