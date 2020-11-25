Kawasaki Announces New 2021 Street Models

Ninja ZX-10R offers supreme superbike performance, the Z H2 gains even more capability, and two brand new models complete Kawasaki’s 2021 motorcycle lineup

Kawasaki’s latest 2021 motorcycle release offers a diverse range of new models, including the six-time Superbike World Championship winning Ninja ZX-10R, supermoto and dual purpose KLX300SM and KLX300 variants, as well as the addition of electronic suspension to Kawasaki’s flagship hypernaked, the Z H2 SE. The value-packed Versys 1000 LT makes its return to round out the five-model offering announced on Monday.

Ninja ZX-10R: championship-pedigree sportbike

What’s new:

• Revised bodywork with integrated aerodynamic winglets

• Air-cooled oil cooler with an independent circuit

• Next generation Ninja styling and body work

• Revised chassis geometry and suspension settings

• Integrated riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain) Electronic cruise control

• New gear ratios, brake pads and wheels

• TFT colour instrumentation with bluetooth smartphone connectivity.

Jonathan Rea and the Ninja ZX-10R have been crowned World SBK champion for six-straight years. The 2021 Ninja ZX-10R embodies that success and many of the technological advancements that have propelled Kawasaki to the forefront of supersport performance.

Like the WSBK-winning race bike, the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R features a new air-cooled oil cooler with an independent circuit, new gear ratios, TFT colour instrumentation with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, revised geometry and suspension settings, integrated riding modes, electronic cruise control, new wheels, and it’s all dressed up in a brand new aerodynamically driven bodywork. The integrated winglets are neatly housed in the new fairing, offering improved stability courtesy of increased downforce while retaining a cohesive outward design.

Wheelbase is increased from 1,440 mm to 1,450 mm courtesy of an 8mm longer swingarm for even better high-speed stability and a 2 mm greater fork offset, which contributes to better turn-in.

To celebrate the Ninja ZX-10R’s on-track success, special dispensation was given for it to bear the famous Kawasaki River Mark crest – the first non-supercharged model to do so in the modern era.

KLX300 and KLX300SM: all-new dual sport and Supermoto

An all-new KLX300 is available in two variants, both based on the KLX300R play bike. Both feature a slim and lightweight perimeter frame, all-digital instrumentation, and robust, inverted 43mm forks. A 292cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder engine provides a boost in performance over the outgoing KLX250, with increased low-and-mid-range torque as well as stronger top-end power. Kawasaki has designed a unique radiator cover that guides hot air down and away from the rider, keeping them cool both on the trails and in traffic.

The KLX300 is equipped with a trail-ready 21inch front and 18inch rear tire for excellent off-road capability. The KLX300SM features 17-inch wheels front and rear, as well as a 300 mm semi-floating front disc brake and a 240 mm rear. It is further distinguished from the KLX300 by aggressively designed mirrors.

Z H2 SE: electronic suspension-equipped hypernaked

What’s New:

• Kawasaki Electronic Controlled Suspension (KECS) with Showa Skyhook technology

• Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and steel-braided brake lines

Electronic suspension and Showa Skyhook technology make their way onto the newest Z H2 variant, the Z H2 SE. Complimented by Brembo Stylema brake calipers, the upgraded suspension and brakes elevate the Z H2 hypernaked to a whole new level.

Versys 1000 LT: value-packed sport tourer returns

The ever-popular Versys 1000 LT returns to the Kawasaki range of adventure-touring bikes in 2021, joining the previously announced Versys 1000 LT SE. This feature-packed tourer comes equipped with cruise control, a tool-free adjustable windscreen, durable hand guards, two 28-litre hard saddlebags, and a 24-month warranty, at an MSRP of just $16,899.

For complete details on all of Kawasaki’s new 2021 vehicles, visit Kawasaki.ca.