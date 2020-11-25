All-new 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Comes to Canada

Since 2013, the Dark Side of Japan has been the inspiration behind the development of Yamaha’s “hyper naked” MT series, bringing a whole new level of excitement and dynamism to thrill-seeking motorcyclists in Canada and around the world. With their torque-rich engine performance, agile handling and naked good looks, every MT is designed to deliver a sporty, rewarding ride that reinforces every motorcyclist’s passion for two wheels.
The recently introduced 2021 MT-09 brought forth an all-new engine, chassis, and a revised body design to expose its muscular good looks. But for riders that demand the highest specification, Yamaha introduces the 2021 MT-09 SP, an even sharper, smarter and more exclusive MT that features an aggressive, supersport-influenced finish with premium suspension.
2021 MT-09 SP: Challenge the Darkness
The exclusive, high-spec features of the 2021 MT-09 SP include an R1M-influenced multi-toned paint scheme and seamless water-transfer graphics. These visual touches reinforce the MT-09 SP’s pure sport character and highlight its close technological links with the R1M, the most advanced high-performance production Yamaha ever built.
Featuring 41 mm tubes with a tough DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating that ensures ultra-smooth and responsive suspension action, the premium KYB front fork is fully adjustable, enabling the SP rider to achieve the ultimate setup for any riding situation. The state-of-the-art front fork is also equipped with low- and high-speed compression damping adjusters for a high level of tuning accuracy.
To match the high-grade front suspension, the rear suspension system features a premium-spec Öhlins rear shock absorber. Offering the rider full adjustability for compression and rebound damping, plus a remote preload adjuster for quick setting, this SP-exclusive rear suspension brings supersport handling and precision to the naked sport class.
The swingarm on the SP edition has been finished with a specially-buffed clear coat surface that perfectly complements the MT-09 SP’s yellow spring on the Öhlins rear shock absorber and black drive sprocket. Additional SP-specific features include anodized black handlebars and levers and clear-smoked front and rear brake fluid reservoirs.
In addition to the comprehensive electronic rider aids featured on the standard MT-09—including a six-axis IMU, D-Modes, lean-sensitive rider aids and more—the SP edition is also equipped with a cruise control system that enhances the overall riding experience. It’s features like this that reaffirm the MT-09 SP’s status as the most exclusive motorcycle in the naked sport class.
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 comes in Raven/Liquid Metal with an MSRP of $13,999. Delivery is expected to Canadian dealers in February 2021. For more information, visit the model page at https://yamaha-motor.ca/en/road/motorcycle/sport/2021-mt-09-sp/2021-MT09DA.
Exclusive SP-specific Features
- Dedicated R1M-inspired colours
- Cruise control system
- Premium KYB front suspension package (fully adjustable)
- Öhlins rear shock absorber (fully adjustable)
- Double-stitched seat
- Anodized brushed aluminium swingarm
- Anodized black levers, handlebars and black rear sprocket
- Clear-smoked front and rear brake fluid reservoirs
Key MT-09 Features for 2021
- New EU5-compliant 889 cc CP3 engine
- More power at all engine speeds
- 7% increase in maximum torque at lower RPM
- 4 hp increase in maximum power
- All-new lightweight CF aluminum die-cast frame
- Next-generation styling
- 6-Axis IMU with lean-sensitive rider aids
- D-Mode switchable engine modes
- Rider aids: traction, slide, lift and brake control
- Full-colour 3.5-inch TFT display
- Striking new bifunctional LED headlight design
- Quick Shift System (QSS)
- Lightweight SpinForged wheels
- Radial front brake master cylinder