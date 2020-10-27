Available in Canada this december: The myKTM app & connectivity unit kit offer factory bike set-up at the touch of a button

Placing added control in the hands of KTM SX-F riders, the myKTM app allows for quick and easy bike set-up with key tuning tools and helpful advice from the comfort of your smartphone device. With the software now downloadable for both iOS and Android, the KTM PowerParts Connectivity Unit kit will available to purchase this December with initial availability in limited numbers.

The myKTM app functions through a straightforward Bluetooth connection to the Connectivity Unit located in the handlebar pad. Once synced, the bike will be added into your virtual GARAGE and will immediately become available for a range of tuning options and recommendations described in the respective ENGINE and SUSPENSION sections.

Entering ENGINE allows riders to customize parameters of the engine to their taste or to suit the terrain and conditions they are about to face. It involves a basic ‘sliding scale’ approach, with several pre-sets allowing modifications of vital parameters such as ENGINE BRAKING, THROTTLE RESPONSE, TRACTION CONTROL and LAUNCH CONTROL. The changes made through the app are tangible, effective and very noticeable from the first moments of a new lap.

Selecting SUSPENSION means that riders can make their KTM SX-Fs even more specialized in terms of handling. It removes some of the settings guesswork to deal with hard-pack, muddy or sandy tracks thanks to the SAG ASSISTANT and the SUSPENSION SETTING recommendation. The recommendations are helpful for new tuners and experienced riders and racers alike.

For more information on pricing and availability of the KTM PowerParts Connectivity Unit kit, please contact your local authorized KTM dealer.