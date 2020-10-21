 

Kawasaki releases new 2021 street motorcycles

Canadian Kawasaki Motors Inc. announces the release of its 2021 street motorcycle and recreational vehicles line-up including Ninja, Z, Vulcan, Versys, the heritage-rich W800 and Z900RS street bikes.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R.

New for 2021, Kawasaki’s flagship adventure tourer, the Versys 1000 LT SE, is outfitted with Showa Skyhook Suspension Technology. Already equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS), the upgraded Skyhook software delivers a smoother, more comfortable riding experience when riding solo or with a passenger. By using the KECS sensors to “read” the road 1,000 times per second, Skyhook is able to further enhance the versatility and comfort of the ultra-smooth Versys 1000 making it possible for riders to tackle mile after mile.

Kawasaki Z125 Pro.

Race fans are once again treated to Kawasaki Racing Team edition sportbikes, including the Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja 650 and Ninja 400. The new KRT livery is inspired by that of five-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea. As well, Sugomi-styled naked Z models receive fresh new graphic treatment from the Z125 PRO all the way up to the supercharged Z H2. For complete details on all of Kawasaki’s new 2021 vehicles, visit Kawasaki.ca.

