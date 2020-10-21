Dainese Group acquires TCX

Dainese Group, the legendary motorcycle protective gear brand, is proud to announce the acquisition of TCX, a renowned Italian brand specializing in of motorbike footwear.

Based in Montebelluna, Italy, TCX has deep technical and development expertise in motorbike footwear and shares with Dainese its proven, high-quality product line. TCX is known for craftsmanship, innovative technology, and decades of field research, and brings a deep understanding of rider needs to the development of footwear for all purposes including racing, off-road, and urban and leisure use.

“Improving safety in dynamic sports has always been the Dainese mission,” said Cristiano Silei, CEO at Dainese Group, “We are committing to ongoing research into innovative systems that protect athletes from head to toe, and are extremely proud of the operation we’ve built. TCX shares with Dainese the passion for product and adds technical and development skills that are fundamental in motorbike footwear. I welcome the TCX team – we’re extremely excited to be working together”.

With the acquisition of TCX, Dainese Group, with the Dainese and AGV brands, further strengthens the company’s position in the footwear category and expands its head-to-toe range of market-leading protective gear. Dainese’s mission continues.