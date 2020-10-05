A League of Its Own: Can-Am is Changing the Face of the On-Road Riding Industry by Attracting New, Younger, and more Diverse Riders

BRP and its Can-Am On-Road brand are accomplishing something traditional motorcycle manufacturers have been attempting to do for years: attracting new, younger, and more diverse riders into the industry. The success has made Can-Am the #1 brand in the three-wheel market. And with an updated vehicle lineup for 2021 that remains incredibly fun and easy to ride, Can-Am will continue its charge to democratize the open road.

“We believe that the open road should be open to all,” said Josée Perreault, SVP of Can-Am On-Road at BRP. “Those aren’t just words. It doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced rider or a rookie, what your ethnic background is, or if you’re a man or a woman. Everyone should be able to experience the incredible fun and freedom of riding. Our vehicles and our approach are centered in that, which is why we continue to outpace other well-known, iconic brands.”

Demonstrating Success

• ~32% of Can-Am On-Road vehicle owners are female, compared to less than 20% of current riders in the motorcycle industry as of 2020;

• Can-Am collaborates with more than 150 riding schools throughout the U.S. and Canada as part of its Can-Am Rider Education Program (REP); 80% of the 28,000+ participants who’ve completed the REP since 2016 did not have previously have a license to ride

• Close to 50% of Can-Am Ryker vehicle owners come from diverse communities

The Can-Am On-Road approach is twofold: 1) build innovative vehicles that cater to different types of riders and lifestyles, and 2) create programs that ease barriers-to-entry into the sport.

Vehicle Lineup

The Can-Am On-Road vehicle lineup includes two core models – the Ryker and the Spyder. The Can-Am Ryker is built for personalization and accessibility, both in terms of cost and ease of use. It is for adventure-loving people looking for shorter, more urban rides. The Can-Am Spyder, on the other hand, is for people looking for longer adventures, often riding thousands of miles/km per year.

The Can-Am Spyder RT is the pinnacle of comfort for long-distance rides. And new for 2021 is an exclusive Sea-to-Sky version, which gives a nod to the iconic Sea-to-Sky highway in British Columbia. It brings enhanced luxury, comfort, and convenience in the form of new wheels, trims, and badging for a unique premium look, as well as adaptive foam seats that reduce pressure points during longer rides.

The Can-Am Ryker lineup has also been refined for 2021, with a focus on accessories and personalization. Since its launch in 2018, the Can-Am Ryker has been a key catalyst for industry growth, helping to unlock the full potential of the three-wheel vehicle industry by attracting previously hard-to-reach riders.

Can-Am Ryker Customer Quick Hits

• 54% are new to the sport

• 36% are female

• 72% are under the age of 55

• 48% come from diverse communities

Programs that Ease the Barriers-to-Entry for New Riders

Women’s Mentorship Program – Can-Am is on a mission to increase female ridership, and it is working. One of the core elements leading to the growth is the Can-Am Women’s Mentorship Program (WMP).

“The Can-Am WMP is a welcoming environment built for women, by women,” said Perreault. “The focus is connecting experienced riders and rookies in a safe, non-intimidating environment. It’s taking over as the first touchpoint for women looking to start riding because there is no judgement or fear of asking questions. There are currently more than 6,000 confident women actively engaged, all under a common premise – the love of riding.”

Can-Am Rider Education Program – Traditional rider training environments can be intimidating to new riders. To combat that, Can-Am created its own three-wheel-specific experience. The Can-Am REP is designed from the ground-up for people to learn to ride three-wheel vehicles in an unintimidating environment with other individuals and instructors focused only on the three-wheel vehicle experience.

To find out more about the complete 2021 Can-Am On-Road vehicle lineup including all accessories and product specs, as well as the numerous programs in place to empower and support our passionate owners’ community, please go to www.CanAmOnRoad.com.