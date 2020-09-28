Husqvarna Motorcycles launches competition-focused 2021 FS 450 Canada

Underlining the brand’s continued commitment to the supermoto segment, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of the MY21 FS 450 – the single-cylinder competition supermoto machine that features advanced engineering, class-leading ergonomics and traction control as standard.
Housing a compact – yet powerful – engine within a lightweight frame and modern bodywork, the FS 450 features revised suspension settings that deliver enhanced handling and damping characteristics for incredible on-track riding experiences.
For 2021, the FS 450 features WP XACT forks with AER technology and a new mid-valve damping system that ensures a more consistent front-end suspension performance. Further enhancing the machine’s maneuverability, a new 22 mm diameter front axle and a 7 mm reduction in the base offset of the forks sharpens turning and overall agility. Refinements to the easily adjustable WP XACT shock improve rear-end damping performance with new, low-friction linkage seals delivering a refined suspension response.
Firing into life with a simple press of the electric start button, the FS 450’s SOHC engine provides riders with responsive and usable power, delivered smoothly through the Pankl Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox.
The FS 450’s functional bodywork delivers ergonomics designed for exceptional comfort and is further enhanced by the addition of a high-grip seat cover to improve control in all conditions.
Enabling balanced and powerful braking, a 4 piston radially-mounted Brembo brake caliper and master cylinder work in conjunction with a 310 mm disc to deliver exceptional front wheel stopping performance. A single piston brake caliper and a 220 mm disc are mounted at the rear for balanced control.
Technical Highlights:
- New mid-valve damping provides consistent fork performance
- New low-friction linkage seals for smoother shock action
- Revised WP XACT shock settings improve traction
- New seat cover texture for exceptional comfort and control
- Shortened wheelbase (7 mm) for optimal turning capabilities
- New 22 mm front wheel axle for improved fork response
- Frame – perfect flex characteristicsadvanced rider feedback
- Carbon fiber composite subframe – lightweight and robust
- Swingarm – optimal stiffness and reliability in a lightweight construction
- WP XACT front fork – progressive and consistent damping
- WP XACT rear shock – 266 mm wheel travel
- Black 16.5”/17” Alpina spoked wheels and Bridgestone racing slick tires – top-level performance
- Bodywork – distinctive looks, modern design and new seat cover texture
- ProTaper handlebar – class-leading function and style
- Launch control – maximum traction for perfect starts
- High performance Brembo brakes – shorter stopping distance with greater control and confidence
Meeting the highest quality standards, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Functional Apparel collections ensure racers are fully prepared for their next ride. Additionally, a dedicated line of Technical Accessories allows riders to customize and further enhance the performance of the FS 450.