Husqvarna Motorcycles launches competition-focused 2021 FS 450 Canada

Underlining the brand’s continued commitment to the supermoto segment, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of the MY21 FS 450 – the single-cylinder competition supermoto machine that features advanced engineering, class-leading ergonomics and traction control as standard.

Housing a compact – yet powerful – engine within a lightweight frame and modern bodywork, the FS 450 features revised suspension settings that deliver enhanced handling and damping characteristics for incredible on-track riding experiences.

For 2021, the FS 450 features WP XACT forks with AER technology and a new mid-valve damping system that ensures a more consistent front-end suspension performance. Further enhancing the machine’s maneuverability, a new 22 mm diameter front axle and a 7 mm reduction in the base offset of the forks sharpens turning and overall agility. Refinements to the easily adjustable WP XACT shock improve rear-end damping performance with new, low-friction linkage seals delivering a refined suspension response.

Firing into life with a simple press of the electric start button, the FS 450’s SOHC engine provides riders with responsive and usable power, delivered smoothly through the Pankl Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox.

The FS 450’s functional bodywork delivers ergonomics designed for exceptional comfort and is further enhanced by the addition of a high-grip seat cover to improve control in all conditions.

Enabling balanced and powerful braking, a 4 piston radially-mounted Brembo brake caliper and master cylinder work in conjunction with a 310 mm disc to deliver exceptional front wheel stopping performance. A single piston brake caliper and a 220 mm disc are mounted at the rear for balanced control.

The FS 450 features premium components, including CNC-machined triple clamps, Alpina wheels and Bridgestone tires, a carbon fiber composite subframe and a MAGURA hydraulic clutch, ensuring unrivalled, top-level supermoto performance.

Technical Highlights:

New mid-valve damping provides consistent fork performance

New low-friction linkage seals for smoother shock action

Revised WP XACT shock settings improve traction

New seat cover texture for exceptional comfort and control

Shortened wheelbase (7 mm) for optimal turning capabilities

New 22 mm front wheel axle for improved fork response

Frame – perfect flex characteristicsadvanced rider feedback

Carbon fiber composite subframe – lightweight and robust

Swingarm – optimal stiffness and reliability in a lightweight construction

WP XACT front fork – progressive and consistent damping

WP XACT rear shock – 266 mm wheel travel

Black 16.5”/17” Alpina spoked wheels and Bridgestone racing slick tires – top-level performance

Bodywork – distinctive looks, modern design and new seat cover texture

ProTaper handlebar – class-leading function and style

Launch control – maximum traction for perfect starts

High performance Brembo brakes – shorter stopping distance with greater control and confidence

Meeting the highest quality standards, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Functional Apparel collections ensure racers are fully prepared for their next ride. Additionally, a dedicated line of Technical Accessories allows riders to customize and further enhance the performance of the FS 450.