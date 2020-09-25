KTM Red Bull THOR Factory racing’s Cole Thompson makes big return to SX Tour AS 450 Pro points leader followings successful double header weekend at Gopher Dunes

KTM Red Bull THOR Factory Race Team’s Cole Thompson made a statement return back to racing over the weekend with impressive first and third overall finishes at the 2020 Triple Crown Series SX Tour opener at Gopher Dunes.

KTM Red Bull THOR Factory Race Team’s Cole Thompson made a statement return back to racing over the weekend with impressive first and third overall finishes at the 2020 Triple Crown Series SX Tour opener at Gopher Dunes. Sweeping both Main Events on Friday and following it up on Saturday with a pair of seconds to emerge with third overall, Thompson has assumed control of the 450 Pro championship points with two rounds remaining.

With a double header race weekend taking place at Gopher Dunes, Friday served as the opening round of the SX Tour and Round 2 followed closely behind on Saturday. After being off the bike for a month, Thompson was READY TO RACE his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and it showed as he went on to sweep the opening round with 1-1 Main Event finishes. It wasn’t without contest, though, as Thompson diced back-and-forth with Dylan Wright in the first race before solidifying the top position with five laps to go. In Main Event two, Thompson got out front early on and led all 21 laps to seal up a successful first night under the lights.

On night two, Thompson once again assumed the early lead in both Main Events but this time the cards weren’t in his favor as he dropped into second halfway through both races. With a good number of laps led throughout the night, Thompson was able to maintain a consistent pace to finish 2-2 in the Main Events and secure third overall at Round 2. With two rounds remaining in the SX Tour, Thompson holds a seven-point lead in the championship.

Cole Thompson, KTM Red Bull Thor Factory 450 Rider: “It was a great first weekend back with the team. I was able to win both Main Events on night one and then a consistent 2-2 for night two. I’m happy to be back at the races, happy to have the points lead and obviously with two rounds to go, I want to come out swinging and hopefully clinch this championship next weekend.”

Jean-Sebastien Roy, KTM Red Bull Thor Factory Team Manager: “I’m very pumped for Cole and his win on Friday night. On Saturday, he got a bad start in the Main Event but he rode really good and was the fastest guy. It’s positive for him to be back and hopefully finish the season strong next weekend at the last round.”

Orange Brigade – KTM Orange Brigade rider Sebastien Racine once again had a clean sweep in the amateur division taking the win in the 250 Intermediate, Open Intermediate and Cash Class.

Next Race: September 25/26 – SX Tour – Gopher Dunes, Courtland, Ontario

450 Pro Results – Round 1

Cole Thompson, KTM (1-1) Dylan Wright, Honda (2-3) Matt Goerke, Kawasaki (6-2)

OTHER KTM

Liam O’Farrell, KTM (7-12)

250 Pro Results – Round 1

Marshal Weltin, Kawasaki (4-1) Tanner Ward, Honda (3-2) Marco Cannella, Yamaha (2-3)

OTHER KTM

Jyire Mitchell, KTM Guillaume St-Cyr, KTM Jeremy Mckie, KTM Quinn Amyotte, KTM

450 Pro Results – Round 2

Dylan Wright, Honda (3-1) Matt Goerke, Kawasaki (1-3) Cole Thompson, KTM (2-2)

450 Pro Series Points – Round 2 of 4

Cole Thompson – 94 points Dylan Wright – 87 points Matt Goerke – 82 points

OTHER KTM

Liam O’Farrell – 23 points

250 Pro Series Points – Round 2 of 4

Marshal Weltin – 93 points Marco Cannella – 82 points Tanner Ward – 82 points

OTHER KTM

Jyire Mitchell, 74 Guillaume St-Cyr, 64 Jeremy Mckie, 53 Quinn Amyotte, 50

Photos provided by James Lissimore