KTM announces 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS and actively supports isde organizers ahead of the highly-anticipated 2021 events in Italy

Paying homage to the historic and long-standing FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details of the 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS, a limited-edition, serial production model designed to enhance its dual-sport lineup with a race-winning package that is ready for the hardest special tests straight out of the crate.

With performance-enhancing features such as an external preload adjuster on the WP XPLOR forks, a floating front and solid rear brake disc, a front axle puller and skid plate and orange-anodized CNC-machine triple clamps, the KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS is equipped to take on anything thrown its way. A list of aesthetic touches includes an orange chain guide and chromoly frame, exclusive SIX DAYS graphics and seat cover, as well as SIX DAYS-adorned rims, exhaust and handlebars.

2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS HIGHLIGHTS

WP XPLOR fork with preload adjuster

Rims with SIX DAYS logo

Skid plate

Front axle puller

Handlebar with SIX DAYS logo

Solid rear brake disc

Brake pedal safety wire

Floating front brake disc

Orange frame

Orange-anodized CNC-milled triple clamp

Exclusive SIX DAYS graphics

Orange chain guide

SIX DAYS seat

Strengthening its support of the most iconic annual event on the Enduro calendar, KTM is proud to kick off a series of activities focused on further backing the organizers of the 2021 event, set to take place on Italian soil. KTM has officially started a dialogue with the Italian overseers with the commitment to remain fully implicated ahead of next year’s event in the Lombardy and Piedmont regions. Providing valuable support for the race organizers to overcome a challenging year, all parties will continue working with the goal to be 100% READY TO RACE in 2021.

Following the postponement of the 2020 event due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, KTM is giving back to the sport of Enduro by extending its support toward the passionate people responsible for the ISDE organization. In addition to seeing a great number of KTM racers representing their respective countries on the official ISDE entry lists, KTM has also been on-site annually with the highly successful paddock-based KTM Rental & Race Service packages.

KTM’s Enduro roots are strong and deeply ingrained, which is evidenced by the care and high level of technical consideration given to the KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS. The 2021 machine proudly displays “ISDE Italia” graphics in anticipation of the coming ISDE race in 2021, the event’s 95th incarnation. The oldest and most prestigious FIM offroad motorcycle race in the world, the ISDE is intrinsically linked with KTM, as over half the field competes on Orange. The upcoming FIM International Six Days Enduro will take place at the Lombardy and Piedmont regions from August 30 to September 4, 2021.

The 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS will be available at authorized KTM dealers in the fall of 2020.

For more information on the complete 2021 KTM EXC lineup, visit www.KTM.com.