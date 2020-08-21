Write white on black! The somewhat different notebook for BMW GS owners and fans

This new notebook lets you keep track of your important appointments and reminders not as usual in black type on a white background, but in white type on a black background!

The new “Write on Black” notebook is a very special accessory for the riders and fans of a BMW GS! And will provide lots of food for discussion as you actually use a white pen to write on black paper!

Each of the 180 pages as well as the black cover of this5 x 30 centimeter (about 8.46 x 11.81 inch) book is adorned by a dark gray, watermark-style graphic showing a BMW GS.

The “GS – Write on Black” notebook comes with a white gel pen and sells for 34.90 euro exclusively online at www.beemergs.com.