Indian Motorcycle, Jack Daniel’s & Klock Werks Kustom Cycles collaborate on Fifth-Annual, Limited-Edition Motorcycle

America’s First Motorcycle Company & America’s First Registered Distillery Celebrate Quality, American Craftsmanship with Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster® Dark Horse®

With 107 Produced Globally, New Limited-Edition Commemorates Jack Daniel’s® Gentleman Jack Whiskey;

Combines Premium & Modern Styling with All-New Ride-Enhancing Technology

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, and Jack Daniel’s®, America’s first registered distillery, along with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles, today introduced the newest addition to its limited-edition series: the Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster® Dark Horse®. For the fifth-consecutive year, the three American brands have united to celebrate American craftsmanship through an exclusive offering of Jack Daniel’s-inspired Indian motorcycles.

This year’s model was carefully designed to embody Jack Daniel’s® Gentleman Jack®, a premier example of the legendary whiskey maker’s meticulous crafting process. A nod to the brand’s original gentleman distiller, Gentleman Jack himself, this special whiskey is double-charcoal mellowed for an exceptionally smooth finish, perfect for celebrating life’s finest moments and the people we share them with. Gentleman Jack® is aged in handcrafted oak barrels, adding a strong but balanced oak flavor, topped off with subtle notes of caramel and vanilla. Out of consideration for the fine crafting process of Jack Daniel’s® Gentleman Jack® whiskey, the Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse carries many attributes that reflect the distillation and aging process, such as the bike’s custom Whiskey Pearl paint scheme and oakwood accents inspired by the rich and elongated Jack Daniel’s® mellowing process.

“We are honored to continue our relationship with Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks and are excited to again celebrate American craftsmanship and ingenuity through this collaboration of three iconic American brands,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is our most premium touring motorcycle and, much like Gentleman Jack, represents the ultimate commitment to quality and craftsmanship, while offering the widest range of premium features and riding technology.”

With only 107 produced globally, the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is like nothing else on the road. All-new, one-of-a-kind features offered on the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse include the following:

Exclusive, One-of-a-Kind Design

With attention to detail worthy of a gentleman, the crafting process of Gentleman Jack whiskey is illustrated throughout the bike’s design. A custom two-tone Whiskey Pearl paint was inspired by Gentleman Jack’s double charcoal mellowing process, while unique Oakwood ceramic engine finishes deliver a premium, custom-inspired aesthetic, exclusive to this bike only. In addition, the bike’s fine details include premium Gentleman Jack engraved floorboards, custom Jack Daniel’s branding on the seat, tank and lowers, and a numbered Montana Silversmith badge signifying the limited nature of this model.

New Ride-Enhancing Technology

The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse will debut Indian Motorcycle’s all-new Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight and Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights. The new adaptive headlight senses the bike’s lean angle and activates individual LED projector beams to provide unprecedented visibility. With 15 individual LED lenses that adjust in real-time to bike lean angle, patent pending technology, and the industry’s first adaptive high-beam feature, the Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight delivers unparalleled illumination of the road ahead – whether upright and traveling in a straight line or leaned over to carve a turn.

Furthermore, the 2021 limited-edition model will debut Indian Motorcycle’s ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled seat. With authentic Jack Daniel’s badging embroidered on the premium Genuine Leather seating surfaces, the seat delivers a sleek, modern look, while also allowing riders to conveniently manage heating and cooling settings via the Ride Command infotainment system. The ClimaCommand Rogue Seat uses a proprietary thermoelectric technology to cool or heat the seat, while a flexible graphene material optimizes the distribution of heating or cooling for both the rider and passenger.

Riders will also receive the luxuries of the industry leading Ride Command infotainment system, now with Apple CarPlay® integration, as well as traffic and weather overlays, controls for Bluetooth and USB audio source, navigation and extensive customization capabilities.

Premium Features

The new limited-edition Jack Daniel’s Roadmaster Dark Horse comes standard with a full suite of premium amenities, including an upgraded 600-watt PowerBand audio system, heated hand grips, an adjustable flared Klock Werks windscreen, and remote-locking saddlebags and trunk. The bike’s slammed saddlebags and precision machined wheels, with a 19-inch front, delivers a more modern style and design for the rider who demands the best. Powering the bike is the Thunderstroke 116, air-cooled V-twin engine – delivering a best-in-class 126 ft-lbs of torque. The high-performing engine includes a six-speed transmission and electronic fuel injection.

“The new limited-edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse truly embodies the spirit of Gentleman Jack – premium by design, attention to detail, and a smooth finish,” said Greg Luehrs, sponsorships and partnerships director for Jack Daniel’s. “Each year, we receive incredible feedback on the limited-edition collaboration, and this year, the team truly out-did themselves.”

Each Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse will come with a custom Montana Silversmith Belt Buckle in a display case. Each custom gift will come engraved with the owner’s name, motorcycle number (#001-#177) and VIN.

The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse starts at $38,999 and is available to order through an Indian Motorcycle dealership. For more details on how to order, visit or call your local Indian Motorcycle dealership. Each bike will be built to order as a model year 2021 with delivery starting in September 2020.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle, or to find a dealer, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.