Details announced for the all-new 2020 KTM 200 Duke

KTM Canada is thrilled to announce details for the all-new 2020 KTM 200 DUKE, a light and nimble machine with grin-inducing power that makes for the perfect entry point into motorcycling and the DUKE family.

Thanks to an ultra-compact single-cylinder 4-stroke power plant with state-of-the-art injection electronics and close-ratio, 6-speed transmission, the new KTM 200 DUKE packs a mighty punch. The generously sized, ergonomic 3.5-gal. fuel tank feeds the highly efficient engine and provides exceptionally long range. A predatory design and lightweight tubular steel trellis frame proudly display its BEAST-inspired DNA and shout DUKE.

The KTM 200 DUKE delivers the perfect balance of performance and everyday rideability. Its superb ergonomics provide riders with maximum freedom of movement. The upright riding position supports relaxed rides and encourages committed cornering. Large contact surfaces ensure maximum control and optimal feedback, while retaining riding comfort. Confidence-inspiring handling is managed by WP APEX 43 mm USD forks and an APEX Linkless rear shock. Braking duties are easily covered by the 4-piston radially-mounted BYBRE front brake caliper featuring Bosch 2-Channel ABS, as well as Supermoto ABS functionality. Impressively low weight and a massively appealing low seat-height of just 31.6 in. eliminate the intimidation factor and make the KTM 200 DUKE as easy to handle as it is exhilarating to ride.

HIGHLIGHTS

BASE PRICE: $4,599 CAD*

CAD* DUKE STYLING

CHROMOLY STEEL TRELLIS FRAME

STEEL TRELLIS SUBFRAME

199.5 CC DOHC SINGLE

WP APEX 43 MM USD FORKS

WP APEX LINKLESS REAR SHOCK

4-PISTON RADIALLY-MOUNTED BYBRE FRONT BRAKE CALIPER

LCD DISPLAY

BOSCH 2-CHANNEL ABS

SUPERMOTO ABS

KTM’s lineup of street motorcycles is more adrenaline-inducing than ever before and now for 2020 it includes a hyper-affordable option for even the most fiscally responsible of new riders.

With initial availability in August 2020, this ultra-lightweight commuter arrives just in time for back-to-school. For those schooling from home, the KTM 200 DUKE will arrive just in time for riders to take a break and test their skills on the tarmac. For more information visit www.ktm.com.