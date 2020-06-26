HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENTS 2021 OFF-ROAD AND DUAL-SPORT RANGE CANADA

SEVEN-MODEL LINEUP DELIVERS TRUE PERFORMANCE THROUGH CLASS-LEADING POWER, SUSPENSION AND ERGONOMICS

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to launch the new MY21 TE and FE range – a complete line up of carefully designed and crafted 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines. Continuing to set the benchmark in the off-road and dual-sport segments, each model provides unmatched power, handling and enjoyment.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ TE and FE range features numerous technical highlights including WP XPLOR forks and WP XACT shock combined with the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, progressive bodywork and innovative 2-piece carbon composite subframe to ensure consistent damping, precise handling and superior rider comfort.

From the TE 150i featuring a new piston to the Erzbergrodeo-winning TE 300i, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2-stroke range features the latest fuel injection technology, electric starters as standard, adjustable engine mapping and a chassis that offers precise flex characteristics.

Offering a generous supply of torquey, manageable power, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ off-road 4-stroke range ensures both versatility and performance. From the nimble FE 350 and its ability to shine in tough and technical terrain to the larger displacement FE 501, each model is finished with high-quality components and selectable engine mapping and traction control. The FE 501 powerplant is now equipped with updated shift lockers for 2021. In dual-sport trim, the FE 350s and FE 501s offer incredible performance and rider experience on and off the road.

Underlining the true performance of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2021 off-road range, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt recently secured the 2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title aboard his FE 350.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS MY21

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

Innovative 2-piece carbon composite subframe design

WP XPLOR fork with advanced mid-valve piston delivering consistent damping function

WP XACT shock with integrated pressure balance offers superior rider comfort and handling

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

CNC-machined triple clamps

MAGURA hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

MAGURA brake calipers and high-performance GSK discs combining superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity and modulation

Adjustable engine mappings on all off-road models and state-of-the-art traction control (4-stroke off-road models)

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion battery

ProTaper handlebar

Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting

Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems

Ensuring all off-road and dual-sport riders can fully enjoy their next ride, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Functional Off-road Apparel Collection 2020 – a range of high-performance gear and protective equipment that considers the unique challenges of off-road riding. In addition, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories provide an extensive line up of performance engine and suspension components, protective parts and tools that allow further customization and personalization of your TE and FE machines.

Availability of the Husqvarna MY21 off-road and dual-sport range will begin this summer at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

Complete details for MY21 Husqvarna Motorcycles FE, Fes, and TE models will be available from June 22 onwards at

WWW.HUSQVARNA-MOTORCYCLES.COM.