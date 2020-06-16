Triumph Trekker GT e-bicycle

Triumph’s First E-Bike

In a business originating with bicycles, and world-famous for making motorcycles for 118 years, Triumph is now entering the e-bicycle market with the ‘Trekker GT’: a stunning new bicycle that incorporates Triumph’s everlasting passion for performance and riding fun.

The Trekker GT, the first e-cycle designed by Triumph, combines performance engineering with the latest iteration of Shimano’s battery technology and drive train, offering customers the best in style, comfort, quality and finish.

Performance and Range

With the latest generation of electric drive weighing in at just 6.36lbs (2.88kg), the Trekker GT offers a smooth and responsive drive and a day-long range of approximately 90 miles (150km) per charge through its 250w 44.25lbft (60Nm) torque-rich Shimano powertrain that comprises a Shimano Steps E6100 motor and a fully integrated Shimano E8035 504Wh battery.

Riding Feel

The design of the fully integrated powertrain blends together a minimalistic approach by concealing the key components in an elegant, stylised frame which, combined with the narrow-width handlebar and the ultra-comfort of the Selle-Royal Vivo saddle, provides the rider with optimal ergonomics and great rider comfort and control.

Style

The Trekker GT has been designed by Triumph’s world-leading vehicle styling team delivering a distinctive silhouette, characterised by its contemporary, clean design and elegant lines.

Featuring a sophisticated twin paint scheme in familiar Triumph motorcycle colours of Matte Silver Ice and Matte Jet Black, the Trekker GT has an elegant look which is enriched by dedicated blacked-out features and detailing across the bicycle including wheels, pedals, seat post and handlebar stem, plus high-value cast aluminum Triumph badging.

Premium Equipment

The Trekker GT bicycle includes a set of premium features fitted as standard including integrated LED lighting, full length matt-black mudguards, blacked-out pannier rack, side stand and ABUS pro-shield integrated lock. Triumph’s heavy duty security items including 270mm U-lock and chain and ground anchor, and Muc-off/Triumph cleaning kit complete the Trekker GT accessory line-up.

Market Availability & Pricing

The Trekker GT is planned to be available immediately in the United States and Canada. It will

be priced at $3,750 in the US and $5,000 in Canada.

Specifications

Frame : 6061 Hydro-formed aluminium frame with integrated lockable battery.

Suspension : RockShox Paragon forks with 65mm travel.

Drivetrain : Shimano Steps E6100 250w motor. Fully integrated Shimano E8035 504Wh battery.

Wheels : Shimano hubs & Alex Volar rims 27.5”.

Tires : Schwalbe Energizer Green Guard 27.5 x 2.0 tires.

Rear Mech : Super-silent Shimano Deore Shadow 10-speed rear mechanism.

Brakes : High-performance Shimano Deore M6000 180/160 brakes.

Saddle : Ultra-comfortable Selle Royal Vivo saddle.

Grips : Triumph branded lock-on grips.

Standard-fit Specification : LED lighting, full length mudguards, side stand, pannier rack & ABUS Proshield lock.

For more information, go to https://www.triumph-motorcycles.ca/.