REVER Launches Apple CarPlay App to Inspire and Power New Adventures for Motorcycle and Automotive Enthusiasts

REVER announces that its world-class route-planning, tracking, and navigation mobile application is now available for Apple CarPlay®*, an industry first. This integration brings REVER’s features onto the dash of a wide range of CarPlay-compatible vehicles, including a growing number of motorcycle models and more than 500 automobile models—representing millions of vehicles on the road today.

REVER is the first navigation application on CarPlay that allows users to plan and navigate completely custom routes, unlike most navigation apps that provide simple routing from a starting location to a single destination. To help users define memorable experiences with their vehicles, REVER includes thousands of hand-curated routes to provide exciting options to navigate from Point A to Point B, not just the shortest or quickest. Professionally ranked roads ensure a custom route can be designed using the most scenic and exhilarating terrain. Think of REVER as Waze for the weekend, your go-to app to make the most out of your motorized adventures.

Users with the most recent version of the REVER iOS app can connect their phones to compatible vehicles to display a safe and distraction-free user experience. In addition to bringing REVER’s beautiful custom maps to life on the dash, users can also navigate routes created on the REVER app or website and add weather layers to avoid storms, wind, and lightning.

“Moving the REVER experience closer to the vehicle and simplifying interactions while riding or driving has been a major focus of ours since we started REVER,” said REVER Co-Founder Mark Roebke. “With Apple CarPlay we can now offer a seamless integration that helps REVER push the boundaries of what connected vehicles offer by way of capability and convenience.”

*CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, go to : https://www.rever.co/.