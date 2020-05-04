GASGAS North America announces TXT RACING 2020 model lineup

GASGAS North America is proud to introduce its TXT RACING 2020 model lineup with the announcement of new TXT RACING 125, 250, 280 and 300 machines, available in May within its all-new North American dealer network. Now joining the Pierer Mobility Group, the GASGAS brand can build off its strong offroad heritage and expertise in offroad motorcycle racing and trials competition. John Hinz, CEO: “This is an exciting time for the GASGAS brand in North America. I am looking forward to riding trials with existing trials riders and introducing the GASGAS brand to a new generation of customers.” Building on his long history with the brand, 10-time AMA National Trials Champion Geoff Aaron will continue representing GASGAS in the U.S. as Team Manager of the Racing division. Geoff Aaron, Race Team Manager: “I’ve been a part of the GASGAS family for just around 20 years now and I can’t say enough about the TXT RACING model lineup and everything that this brand represents. GASGAS has been in the offroad and trials scene for quite some time with countless championships, but these bikes are also a great entry point into the performance offroad world with an amazing level of ease and enjoyment. With the support and backing of the Pierer Mobility group, I am excited to see how this great brand can grow in North America.” A complete range of advanced, 2-stroke machines, the GASGAS TXT trials model range offers everything aspiring riders need. Developed using innovative technologies and proven at the highest levels of competition, all machines deliver class-leading chassis performance thanks to the ultralight tubular chrome-moly frame and premium suspension components including TECH forks and an ÖHLINS 2-way hydraulic rear shock absorber. Strong, controllable power is turned out by cutting-edge single-cylinder engines with optimal mass centralization and efficient, compact designs. Connecting the rider to the machine is achieved through minimalistic bodywork and enhanced ergonomics, offering unrestrained mobility and comfort. The new TXT RACING 2020 model range accumulates years of evolution and experience with a careful balance of adjustments that have been giving shape and temper to the flagship bike – the TXT RACING 300. Offering a potent combination of linear power and massive torque on demand, the TXT RACING 300 delivers maximum performance as the clear choice of champions who are faced with the most demanding terrain. Combined with class-leading suspension, selectable engine maps and BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes, the TXT RACING 300 features a collection of top components for the best performance, quality and reliability in the segment. The TXT RACING 250 brings the perfect balance between fun, usable 2-stroke torque and power and nimble, lightweight handling. It shines in tough, technical terrain thanks to the high-revving engine’s punchy, yet manageable, power delivery. While the TXT RACING 125 is the smallest capacity 2-stroke in the GASGAS trials lineup, it includes the same performance features as its larger displacement stablemates, and its lighter weight and smooth power make it the perfect machine for young riders entering and growing in the sport. The TXT RACING 280 is the mid-capacity model in the trials lineup that is often considered the “magic combination,” bringing a solid balance of both power and torque delivery. Its smooth, powerful engine character allows for excellent proficiency in technical terrain. With an agile, yet stable, chassis housing a complete range of displacements to suit the rider, GASGAS trials machines inspire rider confidence, allowing beginners and professionals alike to remain feet-up and master the most challenging terrain. For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your local authorized GASGAS Motorcycle dealer.