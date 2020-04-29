Mitas to enhance the E-07 tire range

Mitas, part of the Trelleborg Group, enhances its offering to the trail/ adventure segment of the motorcycle market, and due to popular demand reintroduces a number of sizes to its E-07 range alongside the successful E-07+ to give riders in this dynamic segment even more choice.

Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Vice President Two Wheels and Specialty Tires, explains: “The E-07 is a true 50% on-road and 50% off-road adventure tire. Over its long years of service it has continued to be one of the most desirable choices for adventure riders, as it combines road riding performance and wear with more adventurous off-road trips. Due to its hardwearing compound and optimal performance on- and off-road, the E-07 remains a preferred choice on many journeys across the world.”

The E-07+ is a class-leading 60% on-road and 40% off-road adventure tire. It is for those riders of larger adventure motorcycles with higher engine displacement and power outputs, who are looking for great off-road performance, as well as improved road performance. Since the tread design is slightly more on-road oriented than the original E-07, both aforementioned requirements are met. A bigger knobby design provides plenty of open space between the tread blocks to displace sand, mud and water from the contact patch, while keeping enough rubber between the road and the rotating tire.

Selected sizes of E-07 and E-07+ are available in the “Dakar” version (marked with a yellow stripe) featuring a reinforced carcass, higher puncture resistance and harder compound. It is ideal for higher loads, longer adventure trips and extreme conditions.

Both patterns remain fully interchangeable and compatible between front and rear (e.g. E-07 front, E-07+ rear), thereby offering a degree of personalization that only Mitas can offer to the market.

All tubeless (TL) versions of both E-07 and E-07+ can be used with a tube on tube type rims.