KTM introduces the Super Scalpel

KTM officially launched the 2020 KTM 890 DUKE R during a digital presentation on the KTM Official YouTube channel and as promised, KTM Canada is pleased to announce that a limited quantity of the SUPER SCALPEL 890 DUKE R is coming to Canadian dealers in April of 2020.

With the lightweight, compact and razor-sharp packaging of the KTM 790 DUKE as its starting point, the KTM 890 DUKE R brings out the best in the DUKE. It was designed to be a sportier and edgier no-compromise naked motorcycle for conquering twisty mountain roads or hard riding on the racetrack. The KTM 890 DUKE R is the ideal machine for the motorcyclist wanting a more extreme experience or searching for bigger thrills in a compact and agile package.

For more information on the KTM 890 DUKE R and other KTM models, please visit ktm.com/ca-en/dealer/ and locate your nearest KTM dealer.