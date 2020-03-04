BMW announces new F 900 R and F 900 XR

BMW Motorrad is enhancing its product offerings in the popular mid-range segment with the introduction of the new F 900 R Dynamic Roadster and F 900 XR Sport Adventurer. Both models offer sporty riding fun, straightforward handling, and a unique range of equipment options in a value-added package. Based on a powerful shared backbone, the two models differ significantly in terms of character and positioning.
The new BMW F 900 R – the Dynamic Roadster for purist riding fun.
Self-confident, sporty, active, focused on a dynamic experience – this is how BMW F 900 R riders might be described. The new dynamic roadster by BMW Motorrad conveys a sense of modern freedom.
At the emotional level, sports-style and aggressive design meets inspiring performance in terms of engine output, torque and sound. Its range of potential uses include a high level of suitability for everyday riding and ergonomics that make the F 900 R of equal interest to experienced sports riders and newcomers.
The new BMW F 900 XR – a genuine “XR” for the mid-range.
“XR” stands for an uncompromising mix of sportiness and touring capability. Having established this family with the BMW S 1000 XR, BMW Motorrad is now expanding it with the addition of a mid-range model. The design style and vehicle concept clearly refer to the kinship with BMW’s best-selling Adventure-Sport bike.
The F 900 XR also demonstrates easy mastery of the Adventure Sport segment’s key qualities: sporty riding dynamics combined with upright, GS-like ergonomics, outstanding long-distance and passenger suitability and a design that conveys a powerful sense of character.
The new F 900 XR also benefits from the technology transfer from BMW’s larger displacement product range: Adaptive Cornering Light and Keyless Ride are all unique available features in the mid-range.
In addition to sport riders, the XR is a solid choice for newcomers and motorcycle returnees due to its easy accessibility, low minimum seat height, and attractive entry price.
Technology benchmark in the segment.
The F 900 R and F 900 XR currently set the technological benchmark in the mid-range segment with their high-quality standard equipment (BMW Connectivity, LED lightning allaround) and their wide range of optional extras – in some cases unique in this class (including Adaptive Cornering Light, Keyless Ride, Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA), Ride Modes Pro, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and the new engine drag torque control (MSR).
Drive featuring enhanced two-cylinder in-line engine with increased capacity and power along with new engine drag torque control.
In the new F 900 R and F 900 XR, improved riding dynamics are ensured by an enhanced two-cylinder in-line engine first introduced in 2018 in the F 850 GS, now with 99 hp and an even fuller torque curve. The main factor here is an increase in capacity to 895 cc (previously 853 cc). With an ignition timing of 270/450 degrees of crankshaft rotation and a new low-mounted muffler system, the engine offers a particularly emotional sound.
In addition to the standard anti-hopping clutch, the new F 900 R and F 900 XR can be fitted with engine drag torque control (MSR) for the first time. It prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttling or downshifting, ensuring even greater safety.
Two standard Ride Modes, ASC and ABS. Ride Modes Pro with DTC, ABS Pro, DBC and MSR as factory options.
The new F 900 R and F 900 XR offer the “Rain” and “Road” Ride Modes as standard. The standard trim also includes ABS and ASC Automatic Stability Control, which may be disengaged as well.
With “Ride Modes Pro” as a factory option, riders are assured of experiencing the sporty characteristics of the new F 900 R and F 900 XR more intensively. The additional Ride Modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and bankingcapable ABS Pro are available, along with Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and the new engine drag torque control (MSR).
Chassis with steel bridge frame and lightweight plastic fuel tank. Dynamic ESA the electronic suspension optional.
Like the GS models in the F Series, the new F 900 R and F 900 XR utilize a steel bridge frame that integrates the engine as a load-bearing element and a fuel tank that is now back in its classic position in front of the rider. Front wheel control is handled by an upside-down telescopic fork, while the rear wheel is guided by a double-sided swing arm with central suspension strut.
The light, plastic-welded fuel tanks with a capacity of 4.1 gallons (F 900 XR) and 3.4 gallons (F 900 R) are a world-first in motorcycle construction. The bolt-on steel rear frame has also been newly developed for the F 900 R and F 900 XR in order to create a visually short and slim rear. While the new F 900 R is a dynamic roadster focusing on sporty use and therefore shorter spring travel, the new F 900 XR – with its somewhat longer spring travel – offers a noticeable increase in comfort and therefore an even wider range of potential uses.
With the BMW Motorrad Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment), available as an optional extra and rare in these vehicle segments, it is possible to further enhance the dynamic riding experience, riding comfort and also touring and passenger suitability, since the damping of the rear spring strut is automatically adapted to the conditions depending on riding state and maneuvers.
Adaptive Cornering Light is a unique offer in the mid-range segment, part of the Headlight Pro option. Powerful LED lighting units all around as standard.
The Adaptive Cornering Light offers an extra degree of safety as a component of Headlight Pro, which is unique in the mid-range and comes as a factory optional extra. Here, the rider benefits from improved illumination of the road when cornering for even safer riding at night. All standard lighting units in the new F models are based on LED technology.
Easily readable color 6.5-inch TFT screen with BMW Motorrad Connectivity as standard.
BMW Motorrad developers attached great importance to optimum readability for the instrument cluster – even in difficult lighting conditions. In addition, information diversity, display quality and user-friendliness are unmatched. The graphics on the screen are visually adapted to the sporty on-road world. Additional Core screens are available in conjunction with the optional Ride Modes Pro. The standard BMW Motorrad Connectivity is a unique feature in the mid-range, offering the ability to conveniently talk on the phone, listen to music or navigate while riding.
Perfectly designed ergonomic triangles for dynamic riding fun and – in the case of the F 900 XR – excellent segment-specific wind and weather protection for touring and traveling.As a dynamic roadster, the F 900 R offers a particularly sporty, active seating position. Meanwhile the F 900 XR offers an impressively active, yet relaxed, riding position for touring and traveling. The front fairing, with its adjustable windshield, combines a sporty look with sound rider protection.
Various low and high seats along with the optional lowering feature also allow individual adjustment to various body heights.
Three powerful color and style variants offer an unmistakable sense of character.Three dynamic color and style options for the new F 900 R and F 900 XR ensure unmistakable characteristics.
The new F 900 R is available in Blackstorm metallic, San Marino Blue metallic and Hockenheim Silver metallic/Racing Red with the Style Sport package.
In addition to Light White, the new F 900 XR offers two Style options: Style Exclusive in Galvanic Gold metallic and Sport in Racing Red.