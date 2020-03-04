BMW announces new F 900 R and F 900 XR

BMW Motorrad is enhancing its product offerings in the popular mid-range segment with the introduction of the new F 900 R Dynamic Roadster and F 900 XR Sport Adventurer. Both models offer sporty riding fun, straightforward handling, and a unique range of equipment options in a value-added package. Based on a powerful shared backbone, the two models differ significantly in terms of character and positioning.

The new BMW F 900 R – the Dynamic Roadster for purist riding fun.

Self-confident, sporty, active, focused on a dynamic experience – this is how BMW F 900 R riders might be described. The new dynamic roadster by BMW Motorrad conveys a sense of modern freedom.