Triumph announces new 2020 Tiger 1200 Desert and Alpine Special Editions

Triumph is pleased to announce two new very special Tiger 1200s, the Tiger 1200 Desert edition and Tiger 1200 Alpine edition. Inspired by some of the most thrilling motorcycle adventures, these new motorcycles incorporate a unique high specification set-up and dedicated paint schemes to deliver even greater adventure capability, style and value for money.

Two very special editions Tiger 1200 Desert Edition – Inspired by epic adventures taken across the most inhospitable deserts in the world, from the Sahara to the Kalahari and beyond. Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition – Inspired by the epic alpine adventures riders have made across one of the world’ most breathtakingly beautiful mountain ranges.

Exclusive dedicated Desert and Alpine edition paint schemes and detailing Special edition ‘Sandstorm’ paint scheme with dedicated ‘Desert Edition’ graphics for the new Tiger 1200 Desert Edition. Distinctive ‘Snowdonia White’ paint scheme with dedicated ‘Alpine Edition’ graphics for the new Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition. All the distinctive and purposeful style of the exceptionally capable Tiger 1200.

Dedicated high specification set-up with even greater value for money The new Tiger 1200 Special Editions both add to the mid-spec Tiger XRx and Tiger XCx specification set-up with an even higher level of equipment, designed to enhance the ride and deliver even greater value for money Higher specification features: Lightweight Arrow titanium silencer; Triumph Shift Assist.

Incredible standard of triple powered performance, rider technology and premium specification equipment Powerful and responsive 1,215cc triple engine, delivering peak power of 139 HP @ 9,350 rpm, maximum torque of 90 LB-FT @ 7,600 rpm and an incredible sound from a lightweight Arrow titanium silencer. State-of-the-art rider technology. Including: Triumph Shift Assist, adjustable full-color TFT instruments, optimized cornering ABS & traction control, up to five riding modes, all LED lighting, illuminated buttons, keyless ignition, cruise control, electrically adjustable windscreen, heated grips and multiple power sockets. Premium specification equipment, including: Triumph semi-active suspension (TSAS), Brembo Monobloc brakes, adjustable seat height.

