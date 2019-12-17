Triumph Motorcycles launches “My Triumph” connectivity system and mobile app

Triumph introduced a new generation of motorcycle connectivity designed to deliver an enhanced rider experience with a host of class-defining connectivity features. The new My Triumph Connectivity System will be available from December16 for the Scrambler 1200 XC, Scrambler 1200 XE, Rocket 3 R, and Rocket 3 GT.

From December 16, the new ‘My Triumph’ app will be available to download for free on AndroidTM– and iOSTM– compatible mobile phones. Customers can then visit their authorized Triumph dealer in order to purchase and have the My Triumph Connectivity System fitted to their Scrambler 1200 or Rocket 3 motorcycle.

The accessory My Triumph Connectivity System includes:

· My Triumph Connectivity module

· Software update for the My Triumph Connectivity module

· Software update for the TFT instruments

Pricing (plus the cost of labor):

· BT Module: $215 USD | $290 CAN

· Installation Kit: $20 USD | $26 CAN

The My Triumph Connectivity System installation will take 60 minutes.

New My Triumph Connectivity System features and benefits:

· The world’s first motorcycle integrated ‘GoPro’ control system

· Triumph’s first ‘turn-by-turn’ navigation system (built with Google)– the first Google partnership with a premium motorcycle manufacturer

· Music and phone operation

· New class-defining capability for enhanced rider experience

Intuitive operation and rider functionality:

· All features facilitated by a new accessory My Triumph Connectivity module

· All features accessed and managed by the rider via the TFT instruments

· Turn-by-turn navigation supported by a free all-new ‘My Triumph’ app, which will be available for AndroidTM and iOSTMcompatible mobile phones

Highlighted ‘My Triumph’ app features, facilitated through the new My Triumph Connectivity system:

· Records your route and at the end of your ride displays a shareable summary of your journey

· Allows for live navigation (built with Google) on the Triumph motorcycle’s TFT instruments

· Monitors the status of the Triumph motorcycle, presenting key information such as odometer, average fuel consumption and time/distance to service

Owners will need to visit their Triumph dealers to have the accessory My Triumph Connectivity module fitted and the system software applied.

CLASS-DEFINING SYSTEM FEATURES

World’s first motorcycle integrated GoPro control system

Triumph introduces the first motorcycle integrated GoPro control system; a functionality only available from Triumph. The rider can capture every moment on their ride by connecting their GoPro to the TFT display where they can intuitively access and control key GoPro functions through the motorcycle’s TFT instruments and left hand switch cube.

The TFT instruments display simple graphic icons on the screen, indicating the status of GoPro camera, including mode, start film, stop film, take photo and battery level. This system is compatible with all GoPro cameras from HERO 5 and SESSION 5 onwards.

Triumph’s first turn-by-turn navigation system built with Google and delivered by a new ‘My Triumph’ app.

The first for any Triumph motorcycle and the first Google partnership with a premium motorcycle manufacturer, the Triumph ‘turn-by-turn’ navigation system facilitates navigation through the My Triumph Connectivity module, which can be installed by your local dealer.

This functionality will enable the rider to connect with hundreds of millions of places and businesses and add up to 21 destinations along the route if required, with reliable, location-aware search suggestions.

Once the rider has selected the route on the ‘My Triumph’ app, the instruments present clear graphic turn symbols on the screen using icons, providing precise turn indications. This sophisticated navigation system gives riders a simple and easy way to set their route and find their destination, both on short and long journeys.

Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

Phone and music operation

This functionality is facilitated through the My Triumph Connectivity module, enabling the rider to pair their smartphone and Bluetooth® headset to the connectivity system, providing full and intuitive control on the move.

Music track selection and phone functions such as making and receiving calls and SMS message notification can be controlled via the left hand switch cube.