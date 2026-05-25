TRIUMPH AND 5.11 STRENGTHEN SUPERMOTOCROSS PARTNERSHIP

Triumph Factory Racing is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its partnership with 5.11, the global leader in purpose-built apparel, who will become title sponsor of the US race team for the upcoming 2026 AMA Pro Motocross season.

Having partnered with Triumph Factory Racing for the AMA SuperMotocross season, providing high-quality teamwear for its personnel along with additional support as a primary partner for a number of Supercross races, 5.11 has officially become the team’s title sponsor for the remainder of 2026. With a shared vision for the future and total synergy in their approach to business and pushing boundaries, Triumph and 5.11 are excited to extend their partnership further.

The newly named 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing squad has benefited from 5.11’s impressive gear to ensure its team members are kitted out with premium performance clothing, whatever the weather. From the relentless rain to sub-zero temperatures, and the expected heat at some of the summer events, the 5.11 clothing plays a vital role in comfort and performance when under pressure at the races. In addition, Triumph riders have been enjoying signing opportunities from the 5.11 booth at many of the AMA Supercross events, where fans have been able to engage with the apparel brand with lots of exciting giveaways – including a competition to win a TF 450-RC, which was raced in the ‘Holeshot Kings’ events by the legendary 15 time AMA Champion and Triumph ambassador, Ricky Carmichael.

With just a handful of weeks until the first gate-drop of the outdoor season, Jordon Smith and Mikkel Haarup are in full preparation for the team’s inaugural appearance in the premier category with the TF 450-X. They will be joined by Gage Linville, who made his debut for Triumph in the final two rounds of Supercross, and Austin Forkner, both racing the TF 250-X machine. It’s also planned that SMX Next Supercross AMA National Championship winner Deacon Denno will make his professional debut in the opening rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross championship. Jalek Swoll is currently recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in March. The first stop on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship calendar takes place on May 30th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“It’s a proud moment for the team as we share the images of our new 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing livery and announce the strengthening of our already great partnership. 5.11 as a brand are incredibly motivated and they’ve shown a real affinity with the supercross fans this season with their very popular activations in the paddock. The gear is second-to-none, everyone likes wearing it, and it performs when we need it to in some of the not-so-fun conditions we find at the race and practice track. To move forward with a partner with such credibility as 5.11 is a real boost for the team, and we aim to head to outdoors with even more motivation to achieve great things as we begin our renewed partnership together.”

Adam Foley – Head of Partnerships & Licensing, Triumph Motorcycles

“We are pleased and proud to announce that we have strengthened our partnership with 5.11, as they have become the title sponsor of the 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing team in the US. We have a lot of shared vision and determination for the future, and having such a motivated partner as 5.11 is incredibly important to us. Not only has the teamwear performed fantastically in all of the conditions thrown at the team so far this season, it looks great too; while this was expected given 5.11’s impressive credentials and reputation with the armed forces and police, applying all of their knowledge to the needs of the race team has been seamless. However, this partnership has become so much more than that. The interest in the sport, connection with the fans, the impressive booths in the race paddocks as well as support for us as a team has been incredibly important as we continue our journey in AMA SuperMotocross and something we’re very proud to be a part of. We’re looking forward to the upcoming season in Pro Motocross and are pleased to share imagery of the bike’s new look reflecting 5.11’s prominence as title sponsor of the team.”

Troy Brown, CEO, 5.11 Inc.

“From day one, Triumph Racing has shared our belief in pushing limits, building with purpose, and connecting authentically with the Supercross community. What started as a partnership has quickly grown into true alignment between two brands built around performance, passion, and the Challenge Possible mindset. We’re proud to become title partners of the newly named 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing team, support the entire Triumph family, and see the new imagery as we take this next step together.”

Source: Triumph Racing