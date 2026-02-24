 

Harley Tempête: The Power of Harley Motorcycles Takes Over the Ice in Saint-Ferdinand

Saint-Ferdinand, Quebec — On February 28, Lac William will be transformed into a true racing track as Harley Tempête brings the region to life with an ice drag racing event featuring Harley motorcycles, a winter motorsports event unlike any other in Quebec.

Born from a passion for motorcycles, performance, and adrenaline, Harley Tempête brings together riders, enthusiasts, curious spectators, and families in a festive and authentic atmosphere.

Well-known headliners from summer drag racing 

This edition will feature Richard Tessier and Stéphane Richard, two well-known riders from the summer drag racing scene.

A dominant competitor at the event, Richard Tessier has stood on the podium in every recent edition, adding an intense rivalry and a high level of performance that promises an exciting show on the ice.

Prize money totaling nearly $4,000 will be awarded to the winners, recognizing the excellence, skill, and boldness of the riders who dare to conquer the ice.

A spectacular and unifying event 

Event highlights include: 

  • Harley motorcycle ice drag racing
  • A lively and animated site atmosphere
  • Passionate riders from across Quebec
  • Food trucks and on-site entertainment
  • Motorcycle stunt performances by Fracas Cycle, a group of recognized professionals

The event also highlights the essential involvement of partners and sponsors, without whom this race would not be possible, including Dubois Méthot GM, Kubota Victoriaville, SDA Soudure des Appalaches, and several others.

Racing categories 

Riders will compete in multiple categories, offering a diverse and high-level competition:

  • Stock
  • Super Stock
  • Modified
  • Outlaw
  • Women

A growing winter tradition 

Now in its 5th edition, Harley Tempête has established itself as a must-attend winter event. Each year, it attracts a growing community united by the roar of engines, raw power, and a shared love of motorcycles — even in the heart of winter.

