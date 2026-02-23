The Panigale V4 wins the 2025 Good Design Award, completing a trio of international design awards

The Panigale V4 wins the 2025 Good Design Award, one of the most respected and long-running international awards dedicated to global design excellence

This result enriches Ducati’s already prestigious trophy case and, together with the 2025 iF Design Award and the 2025 Red Dot Award, completes a hat-trick of absolute importance for the Panigale V4

Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Strategy and Centro Stile Director: “The Good Design Award underlines our design philosophy: creating motorcycles capable of generating emotions through the integration of beauty and technology.”

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 18 February 2026 – A true synthesis of technology and beauty, the Panigale V4 has won a new international recognition: the 2025 Good Design Award, awarded for the excellence of its design.

Sponsored by the Chicago Athenaeum, Museum of Architecture and Design, and the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, the Good Design Award is among the most prestigious awards in the design sector. Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, it annually recognizes and certifies global excellence in this field.

This achievement further enriches Ducati’s already prestigious trophy case and, alongside the iF Design Award 2025 and the Red Dot Award 2025 – both founded in Germany and among the most renowned design awards – completes a hat-trick of absolute prestige for the Panigale V4, once again establishing it as a true ‘beauty queen’ capable of combining aesthetics and top-level performance.

Now in its seventh generation, the new Ducati superbike represents the latest expression of the racing DNA of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and perfectly embodies the Ducati philosophy of creating motorcycles that are a magical combination of sensual beauty and sophisticated technology. Its stylistic principles evolve the concept of integration between aerodynamics and design, creating a harmonious union of form and function.

Receiving the Good Design Award is a source of great pride for us. Every line and every volume of the Panigale V4 is born from a precise vision, in which design and performance are called upon to dialogue harmoniously. Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Strategy and Centro Stile Director:” This recognition validates what it means to design a Ducati: creating motorcycles capable of generating emotions at first sight and delivering on that promise once in motion, thanks to the integration of beauty and technology.”

Its design stems from the idea of ​​reinterpreting the stylistic principles of the iconic 916 in a modern key, merging them with Ducati’s racing DNA. The goal was to create a motorcycle capable of celebrating the Italian manufacturer’s history while incorporating all the innovations and expertise gained from its successes in the Superbike World Championship.

Source : Ducati