MV AGUSTA CONFIRMS FULL ELECTRONIC PACKAGE AS STANDARD ACROSS THE ENTIRE LINEUP

MV Agusta reaffirms its commitment to uncompromising performance, innovation, and rider-centric design by delivering the complete electronic package as standard equipment across its entire 2026 motorcycle lineup. From three- to four-cylinder models and across all segments, every MV Agusta leaves the factory fully equipped—with no additional components, no software unlocks, and no activation fees required.

A CLEAR POSITION IN A CHANGING MARKET

While market trends show premium competitors increasingly monetizing electronics through optional electronic features and packages, MV Agusta remains aligned with a more rider-focused philosophy. By including the full electronics suite as OE, the brand ensures transparency, value, and a consistent ownership experience across its lineup.

RIDING EXPERIENCE: PREMIUM PERFORMANCE, NO COMPROMISES

The 2026 lineup reflects MV Agusta’s belief that advanced electronics are not optional extras, but an integral part of the modern riding experience. Riders benefit from a comprehensive suite of performance-enhancing systems, all factory-fitted as Original Equipment (OE) and seamlessly integrated into the motorcycle.

This approach reinforces MV Agusta’s premium positioning while delivering outstanding value. The manufacturer’s MSRP already includes the complete electronics package, no hidden costs, no post-purchase upgrades, and no compromises.

Every model is equipped as standard with:

6-axis IMU

ABS with Cornering function

3 riding modes + 1 CUSTOM

Quick Shift (up & down)

Traction Control (Off + 8 levels)

Front Lift Control

Engine Brake Control

Adjustable Engine Response

Gas Sensitivity (Low / Medium / High)

Max Torque Engine (Low / Medium / High)

RPM Limiter

Cruise Control

The Custom riding mode allows riders to upload a personalized engine map directly from their smartphone, defining engine and chassis behavior (including suspension settings on models equipped with electronic suspensions). The Custom map can be named, modified, and fine-tuned even during riding.

This approach ensures that every MV Agusta offers a refined, adaptable, and fully customizable riding experience, tailored to different riding styles, road conditions, and performance demands, right from the first ride.

In addition, the inclusion of cruise control as standard equipment reinforces MV Agusta’s focus on everyday usability, delivering effortless comfort during rides.

ADVANCED RIDER INTERACTION & CONNECTIVITY

MV Agusta’s electronic strategy extends beyond performance, delivering a fully connected rider ecosystem focused on usability, interaction, and data intelligence.

Standard features across the lineup include:

7 / 5.5-inch TFT display

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

MV Ride App

GPS Tracking Device & Anti-theft system

Notably, MV Agusta is the only manufacturer in its competitive set to offer an anti-theft system as standard equipment, further underlining its focus on rider peace of mind.

MV RIDE APP & GPS TRACKING DEVICE

The MV Ride App and the latest generation GPS System work together using a single hardware module that combines GPS tracking, anti-theft, navigation support, and trip recording. The GPS module is functional for: anti-theft system, real-time tracking, geofencing, emergency sms, trip recording and remote diagnostics. The MV Ride App represents a new level of connectivity between rider and motorcycle, enabling full personalization of the riding experience and fostering interaction within the MV Agusta community through shared routes and riding experiences.

Complete control of the riding experience

At the core of the MV Ride App is full control over the motorcycle’s electronic settings. Riders can customize engine, safety, and chassis behaviour directly from their smartphone, creating a riding experience tailored to individual preferences and riding conditions. The app allows riders to create and save up to ten personalized Custom Riding Maps, each with dedicated engine and chassis parameters. One custom map at a time can be uploaded to the motorcycle and activated via the Custom Riding Mode, with naming and management handled directly through the app. On models equipped with electronic suspension, settings can also be adjusted digitally. Settings can be fine-tuned even while riding, ensuring maximum adaptability in real-world conditions. In addition, the app provides real-time access to key vehicle information, including system status and essential operational data.

Smart navigation, on and off the road

The MV Ride App includes an advanced navigation system designed specifically for motorcycling. Routes are planned directly on the smartphone, while turn-by-turn navigation instructions are displayed on the motorcycle’s TFT dashboard. Audio guidance is also available via compatible headset systems. Maps can be downloaded for offline use, allowing navigation without mobile data. Riders can customize routes to avoid highways or ferries and benefit from optimized routing for fast Enduro riding, including off-road sections where permitted.

Trip logbook and data analysis

Every ride is automatically recorded via the integrated GPS system, creating a detailed Trip Logbook accessible through the app. Riders can review comprehensive ride data, including lean angle, throttle opening, average and maximum speed, total riding time and distance and gear position. Photos taken during a ride are automatically geo-tagged, allowing riders to build a complete visual record of their journey. Trips can also be shared with other MV Ride users or exported to external devices.

Integrated anti-theft system

MV Agusta is the only manufacturer in its competitive segment to offer an integrated anti-theft system as standard equipment. When activated, the system sends SMS alerts with GPS coordinates, updated every ten minutes. Geofencing functionality notifies the rider if the motorcycle moves outside a predefined area, providing additional peace of mind.

Emergency support and connected safety

The MV Ride App also includes an Emergency SMS function, allowing riders to store an emergency contact directly in the app. In the event of a detected crash, based on predefined speed thresholds, the system automatically alerts the selected contact with the rider’s location.

Firmware updates

Through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the MV Ride App supports over-the-air firmware updates, allowing motorcycle software to be updated easily and conveniently via smartphone, without visiting a dealership.

N.B. Anti-theft, emergency SMS, locate your bike and geofencing services are included free of charge for the first year. From the second year, these connected services are available via subscription at €89 per year (IT), managed directly through the app.

THE MV AGUSTA PROMISE

MV Agusta delivers more than technology—it delivers confidence, control, and character. Every model embodies the brand’s core belief: a premium motorcycle should be complete the moment it leaves the factory. No unlocks. No subscriptions. Just pure MV Agusta performance.

Luca Martin, CEO – MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.: “Every strategic decision at MV Agusta is driven by a customer-centric mindset. This commitment is what allows us to deliver the full experience as standard, with a transparent pricing philosophy and no hidden costs—exactly as our customers expect from a premium brand.”

