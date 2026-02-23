International Female Ride Day® 2026 Celebrates 20th Edition

Toronto, Canada, 17 February 2026 – International Female Ride Day® (IFRD) returns on Saturday, 2 May 2026, marking a powerful milestone: the 20th edition of the world’s only globally synchronised ride day dedicated to women riders. With participation expected across six continents, 120 countries, IFRD 2026 will see women riding publicly — together and solo — across road, track, trail, and every terrain in between.

To honour two decades of global impact, IFRD introduces a special 20th-edition milestone icon logo, created to mark the significance of the moment and spotlight the movement women riders have built worldwide — ride by ride, year after year.

“IFRD’s impact was built ride by ride,” states Vicki Gray, IFRD Founder. “Women joined because they saw women riding. Over two decades, that visibility became momentum — women riding publicly, taking their place, and being seen worldwide. This 20th edition celebrates how far women riders have moved motorcycling, motorsport, and powersports— and we’re only accelerating from here.”

Mega Celebrations – Local And Global

IFRD is not one centralized event — it’s a synchronized worldwide happening fuelled by local creativity and community. For 2026, organisers and participants are planning mega events and ride meet-ups across cities, small towns, and remote regions alike, including:

Group rides and community meet-ups

Dealership and retailer gatherings

Skills clinics, training days, and track sessions

Adventure rides, off-road meet-ups, and trail days

Women-led rallies and region-wide ride outs

2026 Theme: Women Accelerate. The message is clear: women riders are present, progressing, and shaping the future of motorcycling, motorsports, and powersports worldwide.

How To Take Part

Participation is intentionally simple — so every woman rider can join in, anywhere in the world:

“Just Ride!” on May 2, 2026 — solo or with others. Make it visible — ride publicly and proudly. Share your ride using official hashtags, including #InternationalFemaleRideDay, #IFRDWomenAccelerate , #IFRD Follow the official pages for updates, event spotlights, and global coverage.

20th-Edition Merchandise & Commemoratives

To celebrate the 20th edition milestone, special commemorative IFRD 2026 T-shirts are available — along with matching merchandise. A limited-edition 20th-edition commemorative patch is also in the works (limited run).

For details on how to participate or get involved, visit International Female Ride Day. online and follow the official IFRD Facebook page.

About International Female Ride Day

International Female Ride Day® (IFRD) the world’s only globally synchronised ride day for women — spanning six continents and 120 countries, celebrating women motorcycle riders and women powersport enthusiasts. Held on the first Saturday in May, the call to action “Just Ride!” unites women worldwide — building visibility, community, and momentum that inspires others to start riding too. Created in 2007 by Vicki Gray — and first held that same year, IFRD continues to champion parity and progress for women in motorcycling, motorsport, and powersports.

Source : MOTORESS International